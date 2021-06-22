A Nigerian activist has concluded plans to make public a list of all the politicians and pastors in Isoko who have committed adultery

The university of Benin graduate named Don Zino Osieme said he arrived at the compilation after a 'socio-physio-tele-audio-spiritual' investigation

Zino while revealing that no member of the Isoko House of Assembly in the Niger Delta region is on the list stated that it will be made public once his family are in Texas, US

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

A Nigerian activist Don Zino Osieme has said that he will reveal a compiled list of adulterous Isoko pastors and politicians.

The university of Benin graduate in a Facebook post, stated that he came up with the list after carrying out an investigation he tagged 'socio-physio-tele-audio-spiritual.'

The activist also promised to release when and where the acts took place Photo Credit: Don Zino Osieme

Source: Facebook

According to him, committing adultery in the Isoko tradition of the Niger Delta is akin to carrying out murder.

Zino however disclosed that the list will be made public as soon as his family members arrive Texas in the united States.

A prominent pastor is on the list

Zino hinted that a prominent pastor is on the list. While showcasing the front page of the paperwork, he stated that no member of the Isoko House of Assembly is on the list.

The post by the fearless activist has generated mixed reactions on social media.

Oghenemaro Paul reacted:

"Did you just said NO CURRENT ISOKO HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY MEMBER is not in the list?

"Well, it's either you're saying the OPPOSITE or, you're not serious with this project."

Florence O. Ichipi said:

"Adultery is a common thing to alot of women in isoko land , hey defenders stay away from my comment oh. Mtcheew."

Oniovosa Victorkleo Sylvanus commented:

"The author's use of the spiritual investigation is laughable because no one is a judge for God, we will all be judged by God separately depending on which side of the divide u end.

"However, know that he that plays the drum must at the end also dance to the music, you feel you are doing yourself some good but I can tell you categorically that you are not neither are you the society good with whatever you may have come up with.

"SELAH...Meaning think on this ..."

Okoro Ogheneobruche Emmanuel stated:

"Hello Sir, Adultery is life long issue. So plz sir be careful, if you have issues try and settle it with the person or individual.

"Do not put yourself and your family in danger ooooo."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Pastor says sin cannot take one to hell

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian pastor had boldly declared that sin cannot take on to hell.

In a video sighted on social media, the man of God said: ''Sin can never take a man to hell, never''. The cleric asked:

''How can Jesus who is God die to pay sin and then sin now stands up to claim men?''

The preacher reiterated that Jesus did not collapse or die due to an accident, but died intentionally to deal with sin, hence, the sins of believers have been paid for.

He posed rhetorical questions to the congregation.

''Did Jesus die or he fainted? Did he die or he collapsed? Was it a mistaken death or intentional? And why did he die intentionally?''

Source: Legit Nigeria