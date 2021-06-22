Mark McGuinness, Zech Medley, and Trae Coyle all spent last season on loan with different clubs

However, they have decided to leave Arsenal in a bid to continue their development elsewhere

McGuinness has since earned a transfer move to Cardiff City, with Medley joining KV Oostende

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Mark McGuinness, Zech Medley, and Trae Coyle have all departed Arsenal after spending several years at the Emirates.

The three youngsters decided to leave Arsenal in a bid to continue their development elsewhere. Photos by David Price and Stuart MacFarlane.

Source: UGC

The three are understood to have left the Gunners on Monday, June 21, with Cardiff City snapping up McGuinness.

Metro UK reports Cardiff signed the centre-back on a deal until 2024 after impressing while on loan with Ipswich Town last season.

Speaking on the transfer, the youngster said he was raring to have a crack at the Championship next season as he looks to continue his development.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

"As soon as a Club like Cardiff City were interested I was excited and I couldn’t miss this opportunity," he told the Welsh club’s official website.

"My job is to stop the ball going into the back of the net. I love heading and I love defending. It’s a great opportunity for me to learn and improve in the next few years at the Club," he added.

On his part, Medley is said to have sealed a move to Belgian side KV Oostende on a permanent deal.

Also a centre-back, Medley had captained Arsenal's Under-18 side and made senior appearances in the FA Cup and Europa League.

Coyle, meanwhile, is set to move abroad with Swiss side FC Lausanne-Sport, with the transfer coming after his loan spell with Gillingham last season.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Arsenal have reportedly opened talks over the signing of Eintracht Frankfurt striker Andre Silva.

Mikel Arteta is desperate to add reinforcements in his attack this summer and has set his eyes on the Bundesliga forward.

According to Metro UK citing The Transfer Window Podcast, the Gunners have expressed interest in landing Silva before the start of next season.

The publication added the north Londoners have already initiated talks with Eintracht Frankfurt over a deal to bring the forward to the Emirates.

Source: Legit