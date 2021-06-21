Mikel Arteta is said to have put Andre Silva on his transfer wishlist as he looks to bolster his attack

Silva had a sensational campaign with Eintracht Frankfurt as he scored 28 league goals to finish second on the goalscorers charts

RB Leipzig are also thought to be keen on the services of the Portugal international valued at £34million

Arsenal have reportedly opened talks over the signing of Eintracht Frankfurt striker Andre Silva.

Silva enjoyed an impressive 2020/21 season in the Bundesliga as he finished second in the top goalscorers charts behind Robert Lewandowski. Photo by Matthias Hangst.

Source: Getty Images

Mikel Arteta is desperate to add reinforcements in his attack this summer and has set his eyes on the Bundesliga forward.

According to Metro UK citing The Transfer Window Podcast, the Gunners have expressed interest in landing Silva before the start of next season.

The publication added the north Londoners have already initiated talks with Eintracht Frankfurt over a deal to bring the forward to the Emirates.

It is believed the Portugal international will be brought in as a replacement for Lacazette who Arsenal are desperate to sell.

However, it has been reported the Arteta-tutored club are facing difficulty in finding a potential suitor for Lacazette, with the Frenchman's salary in the region of £200,000 proving to be the stumbling block.

Frankfurt, meanwhile, are demanding £34m from anyone interested to sign Silva but could be forced accept lower bids.

The Portuguese scored a stunning 28 league goals, one more than Dortmund hotshot Erling Haaland.

Arsenal, however, will have to contend with competition from RB Leipzig in their pursuit to sign Silva whose preference is to move to the Premier League.

