Huruma Town Kids' mimic video of Larry Madowo's interview went viral in Kenya, but there was more to come

The piece was also aired on CNN, making the hard-working group recognised worldwide, thereby increasing their fanbase

News Anchor Zain Asher also lauded their talent and brilliance in creating the remake of the report

Huruma Town Kids have made to CNN with their hilarious mimic video to Larry Madowo's wildlife conservation interview with Najib Balala.

The kids have been putting in a lot of work with their reenacted videos and are receiving the recognition they certainly deserve.

Behind the scenes snaps of Huruma Town Kids recording a mimic of Larry's interview. Photo: hurumatown80.

Source: Instagram

In a report by Zain Asher on CNN International, the young kids became recognised by the world as the news anchor lauded their talent and brilliance.

It was clear that Asher was thrilled by the video from her tone and praise, something that many felt watching the clip.

They are global now!

Sharing the video on Instagram, Larry said he was happy that the whole world got to see their work and wished them a happy Day of the African Child, marked every year on June 16.

He wrote:

"The @hurumatown80 kids made it to CNN! They recreated my story and then CNN aired their version! They’re brilliant and I’m glad the whole world got to see their work. Happy Day of the African Child to them."

Larry Madowo impressed

Days ago, the CNN correspondent showered praises on the kids, noting the mimic was hilarious and brilliant.

In a video shared on social media, the young crew recreated shots of nature and animals, including a hippo, giraffes and even flamingos - all represented by the young team.

The journalist spoke to Balala on the impact of COVID-19 on tourism and the conversation efforts taken to ensure that the industry stays afloat.

Larry said it was the best thing to ever happen to a story he's done. He wrote:

"These @hurumatown80 kids have done it again! This is the coolest thing to ever happen to any story I’ve ever done."

Source: Legit.ng