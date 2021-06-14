Gospel musician, Yinka Alaseyori, was completely caught off guard after she got an unexpected guest during an old Instagram live session

Colleague, Tope Alabi, who recently criticized her song, Oniduro Mi, joined the session and was smiling the entire time

A surprised Alaseyori continued hailing the singer and they proceeded to render a short song together

The video has sparked fresh reactions from social media users who have witnessed the drama between them in the past 24 hours

It appears all may be well between Nigerian gospel musicians, Tope Alabi and Adeyinka Alaseyori, contrary to what many may have assumed.

Just recently, an old clip of Alaseyori who has been enjoying a massive show of support from gospel music lovers after Alabi openly criticized her song surfaced in the online community.

The recording captured the moment Alabi joined the live session and was smiling the entire time.

Alaseyori, on the other hand, seemed to have been caught off guard and kept on hailing Alabi.

She was heard saying “maami, maami”, a word in Yoruba that translates to “my mother” or often used when addressing an elderly person.

Alabi, in turn, picked up a gospel song and both singers happily sang for a few seconds. This was followed by Alabi asking after the singer’s wellbeing.

Watch the old video as seen on social media below:

Mixed reactions greet Alabi and Alaseyori’s IG live conversation

As expected, the video clip generated several reactions from members of the online community who have witnessed the online drama between the two in the past 24 hours.

Read some comments sighted online below:

bimboadebayo1 said:

"It’s all love and light at the end."

iamtokeraji8429 said:

"This is how it should be not by condemnation. E Je ki afi ogbon see."

realtalk_with_mummy_j said:

"My heart is heavy. It shouldn’t have happened. Let God prevail here."

okunlayafkyle said:

"I'm so confused honestly, something is wrong somewhere because I don't even know what is going on, I love them both but what happened is what is still dark"

celebritiescorner said:

"But she's supposed to actually apologise."

Nollywood's Seun Jimo wades into Tope Alabi, Yinka Alaseyori drama

Legit.ng reported that actor Seun Sean Jimoh, reacted to the trending drama between popular gospel singer, Tope Alabi and her upcoming colleague, Yinka Alaseyori.

Recall that Alabi had openly criticised Yinka’s music with claims that the Holy Spirit told her the lyrics were wrong and this led to Nigerians attacking Alabi for her actions, including some celebrities in the Yoruba film industry.

However, Jimoh lambasted these sets of Yoruba celebrities who decided to take sides in the issue because according to him, they were all cool with Alabi.

Source: Legit.ng