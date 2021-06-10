- Sergio Aguero's 2016 Range Rover Evoque has been put on sale by Man City staff after winning through a raffle draw

- The newly-signed Barcelona striker also bought watches for staff to the tune of £60,000 during his ten-year stay at the Etihad

- The 32-year-old won five League titles, two FA Cup and six League Cup trophies as he is the club's all-time topscorer

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Sergio Aguero's move to Barcelona has opened a secret about the Argentine's £23,000 car gifted to Man City's kit man Ally Marland, The Sun.

A raffle draw was made on Aguero's 2016 Range Rover Evoque which was organized City's staff and Marland emerged winner of the porshe car.

However, Marland who is has been staff at the Etihad since 2012 was not interested in having another car so he put it up for sale on eBay.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

The kit man and his wife Nicky already have cars at their disposal but felt the car which has 10,500 miles on the clock should be put on the market to make extra income.

Five per cent of the money got from the sale of the car will be going to charity at the Derian House Children’s Hospice in Chorley, Lancs.

Sergio Aguero's £23k Range Rover car gifted to Man City's kit man has be put up for sale at eBay by the staff. Photo by Neilson Barnard and Victoria Haydn

Source: Getty Images

Aguero also bought £60,000 worth of watches for all the City staff before departure as he hugged Marland before handing him the keys of the Range Rover Evoque.

The 32-year-old left to Etihad to the Camp Nou after a fulfilling ten-year spell at Manchester helping the club win five Premier Leagues, six League Cup sand the two FA Cup trophies.

Aguero played his last game in the English topflight division against Everton scoring two goals in their 5-0 win.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Phil Foden is wearing a new look after dying his hair and fans have got social media buzzing that the Man City star is the next Paul Gascoigne, Sport Bible.

The 21-year-old will be part of Gareth Southgate's squad that will help England compete for their first European title.

The Three Lions will begin their campaign against 1996 finalists Croatia and Foden has psyched himself up by tinting his hair white.

Source: Legit.ng