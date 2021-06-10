LIVE UPDATES: Buhari Addresses Nigerians in Rare TV Interview, Reveals What He Will Do After Leaving Aso Villa
President Muhammadu Buhari featured in an exclusive interview on The Morning Show Special of Arise News.
Stay tuned as Legit.ng provides a live update of the interview.
I am almost overwhelmed by northwest's problem - Buhari
President Buhari said he has made progress in the northeast and the south-south but he is almost overwhelmed by the northwest's security challenges.
He, however, gave assurance that the northwest's challenges will be addressed too.
What I will do after presidency
Asked what he will do after his tenure ends in 2023, President Buhari said he would go to his farm daily and keep himself busy.
He said:
"I have never abandoned my farm."
But in the meantime, the president said he will keep convincing Nigerians that he means well for them.
On infrastructure connecting Niger Republic
Asked why his administration is constructing rail and road projects connecting the Niger Republic, the president noted that it's important to have good relationships with the neighbouring countries for the sake of security.
He also noted that the Niger Republic has discovered oil and his administration wants the country to "come through Nigeria, rather than through Benin Republic."
On Boko Haram
Speaking on the Boko Haram insurgency, the president said Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state is working very hard and taking a lot of risks.
He noted that he recently changed service chiefs to re-energise the fight against Boko Haram and other security challenges.
Condemning the Boko Haram terrorists, the president said:
"You can't kill innocent people and say God is great."
He partly blamed the security crisis on poverty and unemployment, noting that the "level of poverty is almost unimaginable."
Nevertheless, the president said his administration has recorded significant achievements, noting that Nigerians know the difference between when he came in and now.
President Buhari speaks on corruption
President Buhari said corruption is very difficult to fight under the civilian system, lamenting the delay in the prosecution of the accused.
However, he gave assurance that his government does not tolerate corruption.
On economy
President Buhari noted that his administration, among other things, closed the nation's land borders to revive the agricultural sector.
He added that fertilisers were also made available for the farmers.
"We were very impressed with Nigerians as they go back to the farm," he said.
On suspension of Twitter
President Buhari declined comments on the suspension of Twitter.
Asked when the suspension will be lifted, he said:
"That I will keep to myself."
Governor Ortom is being unfair to me
President Buhari says Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state accused him of not punishing the killer herdsmen because he is one of them.
The president said he cannot deny the fact that he is Fulani but the Benue governor was unfair to him in his criticism.
Interview resumes: President speaks on open grazing/herdsmen crisis
Asked what he is doing to address the herdsmen crisis, the president said his government is working to resuscitate grazing areas and cattle routes so that cattle do not stray into farms.
He added that those whose cattle stray into farms will be easily identified and dealt with accordingly.
Interview stops airing
The TV network has currently stopped airing the interview with the president and is now debating the Twitter ban and a statement made by the minister of information, Lai Mohammed over the development.
Legit.ng notes that the interview with the president is pre-recorded, not live.
The police have been directed to be ruthless
President Buhari says he has directed the Nigeria Police Force to be ruthless with anyone or group causing unrest in the country, including the bandits in the northwest.
He said:
“We have given the Police the directive to be ruthless with people stealing another person’s belongings and destroying others’ property. You will see that there will be a difference in coming weeks.”
President Buhari insists those causing security crises will be treated "in the language they understand."