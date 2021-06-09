- Big Brother Naija 2020 star Nengi Hampson, according to a lot of Nigerians, is one of the most beautiful women to have graced the show

- Popular comedian, Broda Shaggi recently shared photos of the reality star from a skit where she assumed the role of a bread seller

- Fans of the reality star have said that despite the role she played, she still looked beautiful in the photos

Big Brother Naija Lockdown edition star, Nengi Hampson, is no doubt one of the most beautiful faces that have been on the show.

A recent post by popular comedian, Broda Shaggi on Instagram has confirmed that regardless of whatever role Nengi plays as an actress, her beauty can never be hidden.

Fans say Nengi is too beautiful to be a bead seller Photo credit: @brodashaggi

Source: Instagram

In photos from a skit, the reality star played the role of a bread seller and despite the excess makeup, simple dressing and pile of bread she carried like the regular hawkers, her beauty still came out to play.

Shaggi was also captured in the cut as a bus conductor, trying to woo the ivory beauty with money.

Check out the post below:

Nigerians took to the comment section with compliments over how beautiful Nengi looked despite the bread seller role.

Read some comments below:

Diiadem:

"My girl still wore Fashionova to hawk. levels!!"

Presh_chocsncosmetics:

"Even as bread seller self, Nengi still fine."

Official_faithy01:

"Nengi too fine for this role abeg."

Oyekanmiesther_:

"Nengi is so cute."

Nengianddiiadem:

"What are you doing to my beautiful Queen?"

Nengi lists achievement at 23

Ever since her exit from the reality show, Nengi's life has undoubtedly changed for the better and the Lockdown star reminded fans of just how many bragging rights she has.

In a tweet, she listed some of her achievements at the age of 23 and they included becoming a homeowner, multiple brand ambassador and a CEO.

As expected, her post earned her applause from her fans who took to the comment section to praise the reality star over her achievements.

Source: Legit