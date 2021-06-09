- Tyler Perry shared he will be making a new Madea movie after announcing that he was done with the popular movie three years ago

- The 51-year-old took to Instagram to share the good news with fans; he, however, did not share when the new movie will be airing on Netflix

- His fans were excited about the news and congratulated him for making a Madea comeback

Media Mogul and The Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award winner Tyler Perry has announced a new Madea movie's return three years after he retired from playing the character.

Filmmaker Tyler Perry. Photo: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The hilarious movie has been the 51-year-old's trademark that got him popularity over the years after successfully releasing the sequel of Madea movies.

Tyler shared the good news via his Instagram page and stated that his new Madea movie would be exclusive to the giant streaming platform, Netflix.

Madea's announcement

"This is Madea saying that I am coming back and I am on Netflix. I cannot wait to tell you guys and your family, hey.

We need to laugh men, too much is going on in the country, so we need to laugh. I was done, but Madea was not. She is coming back, on Netflix, I cannot wait,'' said Tyler.

Fans' say

The news got so many people excited as the popular movie was loved by many people globally.

Here are some of the reactions from the post:

@1_unstoppable said:

"Yes bring the queen back."

@livingfacadefree commented:

"Come on, Madea! We miss you. Well, I miss your wisdom! Welcome back! I will take Netflix."

@shawnie630 said:

"I cannot wait.️ Madea gives me some of the best laughs of my life."

@lowmerch9 said:

"Yes! Thanks, Mr Perry! Thought she was gone for good."

@kingjames313 added:

"I talked to God the other day and He said He I will get cast in a Tyler perry project very soon."

Recently, Legit.ng spotlighted the filmmaker after opening up about his midlife crisis and being a single black man at the age of 51.

“This is what a midlife crisis looks like. I’m 51, single and wondering what the next chapter in my life will look like. Whatever it looks like, I’m going to walk with God, be the best father and man I can be, hold my head up high, and try to look my best doing it!" he said.

His post, which was meant to leave his fans contemplating the end of the year, left mature women thirsting for the Madea actor.

Source: Legit.ng