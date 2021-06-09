- Singer Toni Braxton's youngest son Diezel has beaten many odds to be where he is and she is more than grateful

- The young man had been diagnosed with autism while in his childhood and was eventually cured of it

- That he is now headed to university is a milestone worth every celebration for members of his family

After recently graduating from high school, Toni Braxton's youngest son Diezel is set to join Howard University.

Braxton shared photos of Dieze's graduation while announcing the beautiful news. Photos: Toni Braxton.

The proud mom took to Instagram to share the wonderful news accompanied by a photo of the family during Diezel's graduation.

“Congratulations @diezel.Braxton! Mom is so proud of you. Howard University here he comes!” the singer captioned it.

The 18-year-old is a testimony of conquer, having been diagnosed with autism as a child.

Autism is a brain development disorder that oftentimes limits an individual's intellectual ability and affects their social life.

When Diezel’s diagnosis came out, Braxton went public with the news and often spoke about it on her TV show Braxton Family Values.

In a 2011 interview, she disclosed that she always blamed herself for her son's condition.

“It’s been rewarding to see how he’s grown, but I remember when I first found out. I remember blaming myself; I thought it was my fault,” she told OK!

She explained that the son was probably autistic because she didn't take the vitamins as directed by the doctor during pregnancy.

It would, however, become a story with a better ending because by 2016, the youngster no longer showed signs that he was autistic.

That made the Unbreak My Heart singer believe that Diezel had been completely cured.

“I am one of the lucky parents. Early diagnosis changes everything,” she was quoted saying, as reported by Essence.

Congratulations to the young man.

