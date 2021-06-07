PiggyVest is a Nigerian online savings platform that has been in operation for over four years. In May 2018, the company raised $1.1 million from investors to expand its operations.

Raising fund is not just important for the establishment of a business, it is also essential in speeding up its operations and activities.

Legit.ng's Abisola Alawode and Olalekan Fakoyejo will speak with Joshua Chibueze, PiggyVest's co-founder/CMO, in the next edition of Digital Talks holding on Wednesday, June 16.

Source: Original

PAY ATTENTION: Join the exclusive community for MDs, CEOs, CMOs, Marketers, Managers and decision-makers!

Would you like to learn the tips and tricks of raising enough funds, up to a million dollars, to scale up your business from one of the brains behind PiggyVest?

Join the next edition of Legit.ng's Digital Talks as we discuss PiggyVest's success story, the business of tech in Nigeria, the role of local and foreign investors, Nigeria's savings culture amid declining disposable income and rising inflation, Nigeria's business environment, and other tech business-related topics.

Digital Talks is a special project of Legit.ng, Nigeria's #1 news and entertainment website, aimed at connecting business professionals in the country.

It includes a webinar series where industry experts enlighten business executives on ideas, innovations and best practices.

In the forthcoming edition, Legit.ng's Abisola Alawode and Olalekan Fakoyejo will be hosting Joshua Chibueze, PiggyVest's co-founder/chief marketing officer.

In 2019, Joshua was one of the young Nigerians who made the prestigious Forbes 30under30 list.

He is a product marketing and digital strategy consultant with over 10 years of industry experience working for multinationals, SMEs, and across several startups.

Legit.ng's MD, Abisola Alawode will speak with Joshua Chibueze, PiggyVest's co-founder/CMO, in the next edition of Digital Talks holding on Wednesday, June 16. Photo source: Joshua Chibueze

Source: UGC

PiggyVest is the leading digital savings and investment platform in Nigeria with over 2.5M registered users nationwide.

In May 2018, the company announced a $1.1M fundraise from both local and international investors to expand its operations and activities.

Today, PiggyVest is helping users save and invest over 20 billion monthly.

Why do I need to watch?

- To join the exclusive group of decision-makers at Digital Talks

- To learn important tips you need to raise enough funds to scale up your business

- To interact directly with, and learn from PiggyVest's co-founder/CMO, Joshua Chibueze, a front-line product marketing and digital strategy consultant with over 10 years of industry experience

The Live interview will take place on Facebook on Wednesday, June 16 at 10am

How do I participate?

The webinar is free. All you need is to click on this link to register and this link for the Facebook event.

Source: Legit