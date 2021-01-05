Who is Tammy Bradshaw? Facts about Terry Bradshaw's wife

Tammy Bradshaw is famously known for her philanthropic efforts in society. She has helped in saving many lives through her donations. Tammy became even more famous after marrying the NFL celebrity Terry Bradshaw.

The philanthropist has touched the hearts of many through her charity work. She is truly a unique woman with a caring heart.

Profile summary

Full name Tamera Alice Gender Female Date of birth 5 October 1961 Age 61 years (as of May 2023) Zodiac sign Libra Current residence Texas, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5'7" (170 cm) Weight 121 lbs (55 kg) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Married Spouse Terry Bradshaw Children 2 Profession Former model, philanthropist Net worth $15 million

Tammy Bradshaw's biography

Tammy Bradshaw was born in the United States of America on 5th October 1961. She is of American nationality.

Unlike most celebrities, Tammy's personal life is not known. Not much is known about her parents and siblings. She tends to keep most of her issues out of the public eye.

How old is Tammy Bradshaw? The American philanthropist is 61 years as of May 2023.

What does Tammy Bradshaw do for a living?

Terry Bradshaw's spouse began her career as a model at a young age. She also signed singing contracts with various agencies and non-profitable organizations to help them promote their services.

It was through all this that she became a television personality, appearing in various TV shows such as:

Year TV show 2020-2022 Today 2020-2022 The Bradshaw Bunch 2019-2021 Celebrity Family Feud 2020 Entertainment Tonight 2019 A Football Life

Her philanthropic work

From her charity work, it can be seen that Tammy loves helping people. She has made various donations to various organizations together with her husband, Terry.

She has made various donations through Chris Long's Waterboys initiative to help sustain life in different communities in Africa affected by drought. Together with her husband, she has funded the construction of wells.

Terry and Tammy also made donations for the 2018 American Quarter Horse Association (AQHA) Lucas Oil World Championship Show grand prize.

AQHA is an international organization based in Amarillo, Texas. It is dedicated to the preservation, improvement and record-keeping of the American Quarter Horse. It also sponsors educational programs.

Terry and Tammy are also showing their dedication and commitment to breeding and training champion Halter horses through the Terry Bradshaw Quarter Horses in Oklahoma.

Tammy and Terry Bradshaw's relationship

Terry has been married four times. Despite her previous breakups, the philanthropist did not give up on love.

She met her husband, Terry Bradshaw, in a show. The two developed feelings for each other and, despite their age difference, started dating.

How long did Terry Bradshaw date Tammy? The couple dated for fifteen years. Terry and Tammy Bradshaw's wedding took place in Hawaii.

How long has Terry Bradshaw been married to his current wife? The couple has been together for almost nine years; they married on 8th July 2014.

Terry Bradshaw is one of the biggest icons in NFL history. He is widely regarded as one of the all-time greatest quarterbacks, with four Super Bowl titles under his belt.

Terry and Tammy have been through a lot of ups and downs in their previous relationships. Despite all that, they have managed to make their marriage work, and they live a happy life as husband and wife.

In an interview, Bradshaw admitted,

When I was getting close to her, I would run and hide for six weeks, then come running back. I said, nobody getting their hands around my heart again.

Who was Terry Bradshaw's first wife?

Terry's first wife is named Melissa Babish. They got married in 1972 and divorced in 1973. Did Terry Bradshaw have any children with his first wife? In their one-year marriage, the couple did not have any children.

How many biological children does Terry Bradshaw have?

The American former professional football player has two kids. He had his two daughters, Erin and Rachel, with his ex-wife Charlotte Hopkins. Rachel was born in 1987, while Erin was born in 1989.

Terry Bradshaw's wife Tammy has no children of her own. Irrespective of that, she has been a great stepmother to her husband's daughters, all of whom are successful in their various careers.

How tall is Tammy Bradshaw?

Tammy Bradshaw's height is 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres), and she weighs 121 pounds (55 kilograms). Tammy has blonde hair and dark brown eyes.

What is Tammy Bradshaw's net worth?

As of 2023, Tammy's net worth is estimated at around $15 million. Most of her money today is usually earned from event appearances and interviews with her husband.

Tammy Bradshaw is a true example of a hardworking woman who is always ready to give back to society. She is a great inspiration to many.

