Global site navigation

Local editions

Who is Tammy Bradshaw? Facts about Terry Bradshaw's wife
Сelebrity biographies

Who is Tammy Bradshaw? Facts about Terry Bradshaw's wife

by  Mercy Mbuthia Adrianna Simwa

Tammy Bradshaw is famously known for her philanthropic efforts in society. She has helped in saving many lives through her donations. Tammy became even more famous after marrying the NFL celebrity Terry Bradshaw.

Tammy Bradshaw bio
Tammy Bradshaw and Terry Bradshaw attend the Warner Bros. Pictures 'Father Figures premiere on December 13, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: JB Lacroix/ WireImage
Source: Getty Images

The philanthropist has touched the hearts of many through her charity work. She is truly a unique woman with a caring heart.

Profile summary

Full nameTamera Alice
GenderFemale
Date of birth5 October 1961
Age61 years (as of May 2023)
Zodiac signLibra
Current residenceTexas, United States
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityWhite
ReligionChristianity
SexualityStraight
Height5'7" (170 cm)
Weight121 lbs (55 kg)
Hair colourBlonde
Eye colourDark brown
Marital statusMarried
Spouse Terry Bradshaw
Children2
ProfessionFormer model, philanthropist
Net worth $15 million

Tammy Bradshaw's biography

Tammy Bradshaw was born in the United States of America on 5th October 1961. She is of American nationality.

Read also

Who is Anderson .Paak’s wife? Get to know more about Jae Lin

Unlike most celebrities, Tammy's personal life is not known. Not much is known about her parents and siblings. She tends to keep most of her issues out of the public eye.

How old is Tammy Bradshaw? The American philanthropist is 61 years as of May 2023.

What does Tammy Bradshaw do for a living?

Terry Bradshaw's spouse began her career as a model at a young age. She also signed singing contracts with various agencies and non-profitable organizations to help them promote their services.

It was through all this that she became a television personality, appearing in various TV shows such as:

YearTV show
2020-2022Today
2020-2022The Bradshaw Bunch
2019-2021Celebrity Family Feud
2020Entertainment Tonight
2019A Football Life

Her philanthropic work

From her charity work, it can be seen that Tammy loves helping people. She has made various donations to various organizations together with her husband, Terry.

Read also

Does Malika Andrews have a husband? Her relationship history

She has made various donations through Chris Long's Waterboys initiative to help sustain life in different communities in Africa affected by drought. Together with her husband, she has funded the construction of wells.

Terry and Tammy also made donations for the 2018 American Quarter Horse Association (AQHA) Lucas Oil World Championship Show grand prize.

Terry Bradshaw wife Tammy
Tammy, Terry, Rachel and Erin Bradshaw attend the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures 'Father Figures at TCL Chinese Theatre on December 13, 2017. Photo: Tara Ziemba/Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

AQHA is an international organization based in Amarillo, Texas. It is dedicated to the preservation, improvement and record-keeping of the American Quarter Horse. It also sponsors educational programs.

Terry and Tammy are also showing their dedication and commitment to breeding and training champion Halter horses through the Terry Bradshaw Quarter Horses in Oklahoma.

Tammy and Terry Bradshaw's relationship

Terry has been married four times. Despite her previous breakups, the philanthropist did not give up on love.

She met her husband, Terry Bradshaw, in a show. The two developed feelings for each other and, despite their age difference, started dating.

Read also

Peyton List’s boyfriend timeline: who has the actress dated?

How long did Terry Bradshaw date Tammy? The couple dated for fifteen years. Terry and Tammy Bradshaw's wedding took place in Hawaii.

How long has Terry Bradshaw been married to his current wife? The couple has been together for almost nine years; they married on 8th July 2014.

Terry Bradshaw is one of the biggest icons in NFL history. He is widely regarded as one of the all-time greatest quarterbacks, with four Super Bowl titles under his belt.

Terry and Tammy have been through a lot of ups and downs in their previous relationships. Despite all that, they have managed to make their marriage work, and they live a happy life as husband and wife.

Tammy Bradshaw married to Terry
Terry Bradshaw and Tammy Bradshaw attend the Pepsi Rookie of The Year Party at Phoenix Art Museum in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo: Tibrina Hobson
Source: Getty Images

In an interview, Bradshaw admitted,

When I was getting close to her, I would run and hide for six weeks, then come running back. I said, nobody getting their hands around my heart again.

Read also

Who is Sidney Crosby’s wife or girlfriend, Kathy Leutner?

Who was Terry Bradshaw's first wife?

Terry's first wife is named Melissa Babish. They got married in 1972 and divorced in 1973. Did Terry Bradshaw have any children with his first wife? In their one-year marriage, the couple did not have any children.

How many biological children does Terry Bradshaw have?

The American former professional football player has two kids. He had his two daughters, Erin and Rachel, with his ex-wife Charlotte Hopkins. Rachel was born in 1987, while Erin was born in 1989.

Terry Bradshaw's wife Tammy has no children of her own. Irrespective of that, she has been a great stepmother to her husband's daughters, all of whom are successful in their various careers.

How tall is Tammy Bradshaw?

Tammy Bradshaw's height is 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres), and she weighs 121 pounds (55 kilograms). Tammy has blonde hair and dark brown eyes.

What is Tammy Bradshaw's net worth?

Read also

Who is Joey Diaz’s wife? The story of the elusive Terrie Diaz

As of 2023, Tammy's net worth is estimated at around $15 million. Most of her money today is usually earned from event appearances and interviews with her husband.

Tammy Bradshaw is a true example of a hardworking woman who is always ready to give back to society. She is a great inspiration to many.

Legit.ng recently published TG Omori’s biography. He is a Nigerian film producer, cinematographer, and music video director. Some of his music video credits include Buga, Holy Father, Soapy, and Am I a Yahoo Boy.

TG Omori had an interest in the entertainment industry from a young age. He began working as a writer at a production company before learning video editing and cinematography through YouTube videos. His first job as a music director came in 2006 when he worked on Respect a Woman and has since directed numerous music videos.

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel