Queen Nwokoye's biography: children, husband and net worth

Queen Nwokoye is a Nigerian actress, entrepreneur, and television personality. She has appeared in numerous movies, such as Heart of a Slave, The Evil Queen When You Are Mine, and End of Mirror of Life.

Queen began her acting career in 2004 as Chinny in the drama Miss Nigeria. She is also best known for her role as the lead in the 2014 film Chetanna.

Profile summary

Full name Queen Nwokoye Gender Female Date of birth 11 August 1982 Age 40 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Lagos, Nigeria Current residence Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Siblings 6 Marital status Married Partner Oluchi Uzoma Children 3 Primary school Air Force primary school, High school Queen's College University Nnamdi Azikiwe University Profession Actress and entrepreneurer Net worth $1.5 million Instagram @queennwokoye Facebook Queen Nwokoye

Queen Nwokoye's biography

Where does Queen Nwokoye come from? The actress was born in Lagos State. She hails from Ovim in Isuikwuato Local Government of Abia State, Nigeria. She was born into a family of seven, three boys and four girls. Her parents were devout Catholics. They died in the year 2019, her mother has been sick for 11 years.

What tribe is Queen Nwokoye?

The actress is of the Igbo tribe, which is dominant in Abia State.

How old is Queen Nwokoye now?

As of 2022, the actress' age is 40 years. She was born on 11 August 1982. Her zodiac sign is Leo.

Educational background

She began her education at the Air Force primary school and later finished high school at Queen's College in Enugu. She later studied sociology and anthropology at Nnamdi Azikiwe University in Awka, Anambra state.

Career

Queen originally aspired to be a lawyer and was quite ambitious in this field. She discovered her passion for acting while studying at Nnamdi Azikiwe University.

She made her Nollywood debut in 2004 with the films Miss Nigeria, His Majesty, and His Majesty 2. She has since starred in several Nigerian films, winning awards and nominations.

Queen Nwokoye's movies

The table below lists some of the movies in which the Nigerian actress has appeared according to her IMDb profile.

Year Movie 2022 When the Music Fades 2022 Love is Enough 2021 Royal Ghost 2019 All for Love 2019 Heart of Gold 2018 Agony of a Sister 2017 Excess Luggage 2017 Days of Tears 2016 Agaracha the Lioness 2016 Dance of Grace 2015 My Sugar 2015 Oshimiri 2014 Igbotic Love 2014 Pretty Liars 1 & 2 2013 Message to Mary 2011 End of Mirror of Life 2011 Mirror of Life 2010 Makers of Justice 2009 Always Mine 2009 League of Gentlemen 2008 Angelic Bride 2008 Female Lion 2007 Confidential Romance 2007 My Everlasting Love 2006 Lady of Faith 2006 Speak the Word 2005 Save the Baby 2005 Security Risk 2004 His Majesty

Awards and nominations

The actress has been nominated for several awards and has won four of them. They are as follows:

2011 Best of Nollywood Awards

Zulu African Film Academy Awards

Best of Nollywood Awards

City People Entertainment Awards

When did Queen Nwokoye get married?

Queen Nwokoye got married in 2014 to Oluchi Uzoma. Queen Nwokoye's wedding was held in a private ceremony because the actress did not want her wedding to be covered by the media.

Queen Nwokoye's husband is a successful businessman from Imo State. He entered politics in 2019 and ran for a seat in the Imo State House of Assembly, which he did not win.

Who are Queen Nwokoye's children?

The couple is blessed with three kids, a set of twin boys and a girl. Queen Nwokoye's twins were born in 2016. Queen Nwokoye's daughter, who the actress frequently posts on her social media pages, particularly on her Instagram, was born in 2018.

What is Queen Nwokoye's net worth?

According to Famous Birthdays, the Nigerian actress has a net worth of $1.5 million. This information is not from a verified source.

Queen Nwokoye is a well-known Nigerian actress. She has several film credits to her name. Nonetheless, she is a very private person who prefers to keep her private life out of the spotlight.

