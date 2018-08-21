Global site navigation

Local editions

Queen Nwokoye's biography: children, husband and net worth
Сelebrity biographies

Queen Nwokoye's biography: children, husband and net worth

by  Regina Stets Adrianna Simwa

Queen Nwokoye is a Nigerian actress, entrepreneur, and television personality. She has appeared in numerous movies, such as Heart of a Slave, The Evil Queen When You Are Mine, and End of Mirror of Life.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Queen Nwokoye
A photo of the actress. Photo: @queennwokoye (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Queen began her acting career in 2004 as Chinny in the drama Miss Nigeria. She is also best known for her role as the lead in the 2014 film Chetanna.

Profile summary

Full nameQueen Nwokoye
GenderFemale
Date of birth11 August 1982
Age40 years (as of 2022)
Zodiac signLeo
Place of birthLagos, Nigeria
Current residenceLagos, Nigeria
NationalityNigerian
EthnicityAfrican
ReligionChristianity
SexualityStraight
Hair colourBlack
Eye colourBlack
Siblings6
Marital statusMarried
PartnerOluchi Uzoma
Children3
Primary schoolAir Force primary school,
High schoolQueen's College
UniversityNnamdi Azikiwe University
ProfessionActress and entrepreneurer
Net worth$1.5 million
Instagram@queennwokoye
Facebook Queen Nwokoye

Read also

Julia Rehwald’s biography: age, height, ethnicity, net worth

Queen Nwokoye's biography

Where does Queen Nwokoye come from? The actress was born in Lagos State. She hails from Ovim in Isuikwuato Local Government of Abia State, Nigeria. She was born into a family of seven, three boys and four girls. Her parents were devout Catholics. They died in the year 2019, her mother has been sick for 11 years.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

What tribe is Queen Nwokoye?

The actress is of the Igbo tribe, which is dominant in Abia State.

How old is Queen Nwokoye now?

Where is Queen Nwokoye come from?
The actress looking stunning in a long yellow dress. Photo: @queennwokoye (modified by author)
Source: UGC

As of 2022, the actress' age is 40 years. She was born on 11 August 1982. Her zodiac sign is Leo.

Educational background

She began her education at the Air Force primary school and later finished high school at Queen's College in Enugu. She later studied sociology and anthropology at Nnamdi Azikiwe University in Awka, Anambra state.

Read also

Meredith Garretson’s biography: age, husband, measurements

Career

Queen originally aspired to be a lawyer and was quite ambitious in this field. She discovered her passion for acting while studying at Nnamdi Azikiwe University.

She made her Nollywood debut in 2004 with the films Miss Nigeria, His Majesty, and His Majesty 2. She has since starred in several Nigerian films, winning awards and nominations.

Queen Nwokoye's movies

The table below lists some of the movies in which the Nigerian actress has appeared according to her IMDb profile.

YearMovie
2022When the Music Fades
2022Love is Enough
2021Royal Ghost
2019All for Love
2019Heart of Gold
2018Agony of a Sister
2017Excess Luggage
2017Days of Tears
2016Agaracha the Lioness
2016Dance of Grace
2015My Sugar
2015Oshimiri
2014Igbotic Love
2014Pretty Liars 1 & 2
2013Message to Mary
2011End of Mirror of Life
2011Mirror of Life
2010Makers of Justice
2009Always Mine
2009League of Gentlemen
2008Angelic Bride
2008Female Lion
2007Confidential Romance
2007My Everlasting Love
2006Lady of Faith
2006Speak the Word
2005Save the Baby
2005Security Risk
2004His Majesty

Read also

Haley Sharpe’s biography: age, height, birthday, college

Awards and nominations

The actress has been nominated for several awards and has won four of them. They are as follows:

  • 2011 Best of Nollywood Awards
  • Zulu African Film Academy Awards
  • Best of Nollywood Awards
  • City People Entertainment Awards

When did Queen Nwokoye get married?

Queen Nwokoye's movies
The actress in royal outfits. Photo: @queennwokoye (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Queen Nwokoye got married in 2014 to Oluchi Uzoma. Queen Nwokoye's wedding was held in a private ceremony because the actress did not want her wedding to be covered by the media.

Queen Nwokoye's husband is a successful businessman from Imo State. He entered politics in 2019 and ran for a seat in the Imo State House of Assembly, which he did not win.

Who are Queen Nwokoye's children?

The couple is blessed with three kids, a set of twin boys and a girl. Queen Nwokoye's twins were born in 2016. Queen Nwokoye's daughter, who the actress frequently posts on her social media pages, particularly on her Instagram, was born in 2018.

Read also

Kayla Compton’s biography: age, height, movies and tv shows

What is Queen Nwokoye's net worth?

According to Famous Birthdays, the Nigerian actress has a net worth of $1.5 million. This information is not from a verified source.

Queen Nwokoye is a well-known Nigerian actress. She has several film credits to her name. Nonetheless, she is a very private person who prefers to keep her private life out of the spotlight.

READ ALSO: Kendu Isaacs’ biography: who is Mary J. Blige’s ex-husband?

Legit.ng recently published an article about Kendu Isaacs' biography. He is a record producer and music manager from the United States of America. He rose to prominence as a result of his marriage to actress Mary J. Blige.

They began dating in 2000 and got married on December 7, 2003. However, things did not work out for them, and Mary filed for divorce in 2016. Kendu has three children from previous marriages.

Source: Legit.ng

Hot:
Online view pixel