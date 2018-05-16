Sade Adu-inspired hairstyle ideas to show off your style in 2024

Helen Folasade Adu, known professionally as Sade Adu or simply Sade, is a British-Nigerian singer, songwriter, and actress. She is best known as the lead vocalist of the band Sade. The band earned fame in the 1980s and 1990s with a smooth blend of soul, jazz, and pop music. One thing that strikes out for the singer is her unique sense of fashion, particularly her hairstyle. Here are some of Sade Adu's hairstyles you can draw inspiration from.

Sade Adu-inspired hairstyle ideas. Photo: Peter Jordan, Kevin Mazur, Mirrorpix (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Sade was born in Ibadan, Nigeria, and was raised in England from age four. She has released several studio albums, such as Stronger Than Pride (1988), Love Deluxe (1992), Soldier of Love (2010) and Lovers Rock (2000).

The origin of Sade Adu's hairstyles

Sade Adu's hairstyles have evolved over the years, reflecting her personal style and the changing trends in fashion. In the early years of her career in the 1980s, she was known for her sleek, shoulder-length hair, often with a middle part. This style complemented the smooth image of her music.

As the years went by, Sade maintained a simple look with minimal changes. She generally maintains a sense of elegance and simplicity in her appearance.

Sade Adu's hairstyle with natural hair

Nigerian-born British singer Sade Adu posed during a tour of West Germany in March 1986. Photo: Peter Jordan/Popperfoto

Source: Getty Images

One of the most popular natural braid hairstyles for spectacular singers is a sleek with a ponytail. It was and is still her favourite hairstyle.

In this hairstyle, the hair is naturally laid back, and an extension is added as a ponytail. Many women have used this style on various occasions, particularly during weddings. It's a simple style that is easy to maintain, and one can wear to any function.

Sade Adu's hairstyle for school

While she preferred the sleek style, she sometimes wore a twisted ponytail, giving the impression of a schoolgirl. The braided ponytail is one of the most popular hairstyles in Nigeria.

British singer songwriter Sade Adu, lead singer of the R&B group Sade, 1984. Photo: Mirrorpix

Source: Getty Images

For those who love going the natural way, an additional extension of a braided ponytail will give you a more unique yet simple look. Unlike Sade, you can opt for a coloured ponytail, but do black if you want to maintain a schoolgirl look.

Sade Adu in weaves

There are photos of Sade Adu in any Ghana weaving hairstyles. Ghana weaving or braids are feed-in cornrows. The hairstyles have become so common, and many people are trying them out.

Sade Adu in a balck and dark brown wig. Photo: Kevin Mazur, Alain Benainous (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Although Sade isn't fond of Ghana weaving, she has experimented with different hairstyles beyond her usual sleek look. One of these variations includes the use of wigs and weaves. On several occasions, she has been observed donning various wigs, including a dark brown one and a black wig.

Sade constantly strives for a more natural appearance, and even while wearing a wig, she tries hard to ensure that her outfit complements her hairstyle.

Sade Adu's hairstyles with a hair band

Sade Adu is known for her iconic hairstyles, and one of her most popular looks involves styling her natural hair with a hairband around her head.

This style involves bringing some of the hair to the front, creating a beautiful and timeless look. To complete the style, Sade often pairs it with a bold red lipstick and golden round earrings.

Low bun inspiration

Sade Adu with a low bun hairstyle. Photo: @sadeadu_ 9modified by author)

Source: UGC

Apart from her music, Sade has gained worldwide recognition due to her unique and distinct look. Another unique Sade Adu's hairstyles is where she wraps all her hair at the back and form a low bun at the nape of the neck, giving a chic and sophisticated look.

You can also part the hair into two sections and create two separate buns. This hairstyle has gained popularity in recent years due to its versatility and low maintenance. It can be worn for casual and formal events and is suitable for all hair types and lengths.

Sade in short black wig

Sade in short black wig. Photo: @sadeadu_ (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sade has also experimented with short wigs which still look good on her. Short black wigs can be worn for both formal and informal events. They are also a great option for people love to grab attention. They are also easy to style, which can save you time and money in the long run.

What is Sade Adu's real name?

Her name at birth is Helen Folasade Adu. The middle name Folasade translates to "homer earns a crown."

Who are Sade Adu's parents?

She was born to Adebisi Adu and Anne Hayes. Her father was a Nigerian lecturer in economics. He is of Yoruba background. Her mother was an English district nurse. The couple met in London and got married in 1955 .

How old is Sade Adu today?

As of 2023, Sade Adu's age is 64 years. She was born on 16 January 1959 in Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria.

Sade Adu's hairstyles have mostly stayed the same over the years. She has tried to maintain a simple look of her natural hair.

