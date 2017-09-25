NOUN study centres locations in Lagos and Abuja states

The National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) is a distance learning institution that operates on an open and flexible mode of education. If you are interested in studying at NOUN and want to know about the study centres, check out this list of all the NOUN study centres in Lagos and Abuja.

A student using a laptop to study at home.

NOUN operates study centres throughout Nigeria, offering student support services. These centres are strategically distributed across all six geopolitical zones or regions, each led by a distinct director.

All the NOUN study centres in Abuja and Lagos states

National Open University of Nigeria is a Nigerian higher education institution that provides Open and Distance Learning, also known as ODL. The university offers more than 50 different programmes and 750 various courses. It provides quality education to students from all over the country.

While most of its lectures and courses are meant for distance learning, it has many study centres across Nigeria. Here are all the NOUN study centres in Abuja and Lagos.

NOUN study centres in Abuja

Abuja is the capital and eighth most populous city of Nigeria. It is situated at the centre of the country within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Here is a table of all the study centres in Abuja.

Study centre name Address Director's name Director's email Director's contact Abuja Model Study Centre Dutse-Alhaji, Kubwa Express Way, Abuja, FCT Prof. Sanni M. Ayodele sayodele@noun.edu.ng 08036761286/08052000000 NOUN Special Study Centre, National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) Plot 1236, Sapele Street, Garki II, Abuja, FCT Dr. Madu B. Galadima 3036 mgaladima@noun.edu.ng 08060033036 Special Study Centre, for Nigerian Police Force Directorate of Police Education Complex (Beside Mopol Barracks) Suleja Express Way, Dei-Dei, Abuja Dr. Samson Sunday safolabi@noun.edu.ng 08055109513 NOUN Special Study Centre, Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) Civil Defense Academy, Sauka, Abuja, FCT Dr. Paul Ifeanyi pifeanyi@noun.edu.ng - NOUN Wuse II Study Centre, Abuja 5 Dares Salaam Off Aminu Kanu Crescent, Wuse II, Abuja, FCT Prof. Grace Chidiogo Okoli gokoli@noun.edu.ng 07036640610 Spec. Study Centre Immigration, Gwagwalada, Abuja Pension Board Office, (Immediately after Atlas Hotel) Secretariat Road, Gwagwalada, Abuja, FCT Dr. Adakole Eje Odike eodike@noun.edu.ng 08037790099 NOUN Special Study Centre, Kuje Prisons NOUN Special Study Centre, Kuje Prisons, Kuje, Abuja, FCT Mr. Francis Enobore Osagiede prisonservicespecialstudycentre@noun.edu.ng 08023114022

NOUN study centres in Lagos

Lagos is the most populous city in Nigeria. It is also among the top ten of the world's fastest-growing cities and urban areas. Below is a table of all the NOUN study centres located in lagos.

Study centre name Address Director's name Director's email Director's contact Badagry Study Centre Ajo Street beside Ajara Vetho New CommunityTown Hall, opposite Nigerian French Language Village, Badagry local government area, Lagos State Dr Julius Paul Eyanuku yeyanuku@noun.edu.ng 08023188030 Lagos Study Centre Victoria Island, Lagos State Dr Alero T. Akujobi aakujobi@noun.edu.ng 08037779342 McCarthy Study Centre No. 38/40 McCarthy, Off Obalende Road, Opp. Ghana High Commission, Victoria Island, Lagos State Prof Rotimi Ogidan jogidan@noun.edu.ng 08024957468 Surulere Study Centre Femi Gbajabiamila House at 2 Clegg Street, Ojuelegba, Surulere, Lagos Dr. (Mrs) Ogunlela yogunlela@noun.edu.ng 08034518814 Lagos Mainland Study Centre 14/16 Ahmadu Bello Way, Victory Island, Lagos Ebute Metta Liaison Office: Oluremi Tinubu ICT Centre LMLG Primary School, Ondo Street, Ebute Metta West, Lagos Oshodi Liaison Office: Bayelsa Hall, Digital Bridge Institute, Old NITEL Building, Cappa Bus Stop, Oshodi, Lagos Dr. (Mrs) Ofe I. Inua oinua@noun.edu.ng 08169059934 NOUN Special Study Centre Nigeria Prisons KiriKiri Maximum Prisons (Male & Female) 14/16 Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island, Lagos State Mr. Francis Enobore Osagiede kirikiricentre@noun.edu.ng 08023114022 Ikorodu Study Centre Ikorodu Study Centre 132b Lagos Road, Aruna, Ikorodu, Lagos, Nigeria Prof. Saheed O. Ajibola sajibola@noun.edu.ng 0703440044

Where is NOUN located?

The National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) is headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria.

How many NOUN universities are in Nigeria?

There is only one NOUN located in Nigeria. It is a university that specializes in Open and Distance Learning.

How do NOUN students receive lectures?

NOUN predominantly employs a distance learning approach to impart lectures and educational content to its students. The institution delivers instructions through the following mediums:

Printed materials

Learning Management System (LMS)

Radio and television broadcasts

Internet (when applicable)

Where is NOUN located in Delta?

There are five NOUN study centres located in Delta State. They are as follows:

Study centre name Location Asaba Study Centre Federal College of Education (Technical), Asaba, Delta State Emevor Community Study Centre 72 Emevor-Ughelli Road, Emevor, Isoko North Local Govt. Area, Delta State Community Study Centre, Sapele, Delta State Sapele, Delta State Onicha-Ugbo Community Study Centre Onicha-Ugbo Community Study Centre, Aniocha North, Delta State Patani Community Study Centre Patani Community Study Centre, Delta State

How long does the NOUN programme take?

The duration varies depending on the specific NOUN program you are enrolled in. You can visit your study centre or the nearest one for detailed information.

What is the cost of the admission forms?

The form costs 5,000 Naira for undergraduates, 7,500 Naira for postgraduates, and 10,000 Naira for PhDs.

What are the courses to be offered?

NOUN offers Agricultural Sciences, Arts, Education, Health Sciences, Law, Management Sciences, Science and Social Sciences courses.

Is the coursework at NOUN designed for part-time study?

Yes, the coursework at NOUN is structured to accommodate various schedules. Depending on your time availability and workload, you can combine work and studies or pursue full-time study at your own pace.

There are numerous NOUN study centres spread across the country. If you are considering a centre in Abuja or Lagos, the provided information will assist you in selecting an ideal centre of your preference.

