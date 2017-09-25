NOUN study centres locations in Lagos and Abuja states
The National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) is a distance learning institution that operates on an open and flexible mode of education. If you are interested in studying at NOUN and want to know about the study centres, check out this list of all the NOUN study centres in Lagos and Abuja.
NOUN operates study centres throughout Nigeria, offering student support services. These centres are strategically distributed across all six geopolitical zones or regions, each led by a distinct director.
All the NOUN study centres in Abuja and Lagos states
National Open University of Nigeria is a Nigerian higher education institution that provides Open and Distance Learning, also known as ODL. The university offers more than 50 different programmes and 750 various courses. It provides quality education to students from all over the country.
While most of its lectures and courses are meant for distance learning, it has many study centres across Nigeria. Here are all the NOUN study centres in Abuja and Lagos.
NOUN study centres in Abuja
Abuja is the capital and eighth most populous city of Nigeria. It is situated at the centre of the country within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Here is a table of all the study centres in Abuja.
|Study centre name
|Address
|Director's name
|Director's email
|Director's contact
|Abuja Model Study Centre
|Dutse-Alhaji, Kubwa Express Way, Abuja, FCT
|Prof. Sanni M. Ayodele
|sayodele@noun.edu.ng
|08036761286/08052000000
|NOUN Special Study Centre, National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW)
|Plot 1236, Sapele Street, Garki II, Abuja, FCT
|Dr. Madu B. Galadima3036
|mgaladima@noun.edu.ng
|08060033036
|Special Study Centre, for Nigerian Police Force
|Directorate of Police Education Complex(Beside Mopol Barracks) Suleja Express Way, Dei-Dei, Abuja
|Dr. Samson Sunday
|safolabi@noun.edu.ng
|08055109513
|NOUN Special Study Centre, Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC)
|Civil Defense Academy, Sauka, Abuja, FCT
|Dr. Paul Ifeanyi
|pifeanyi@noun.edu.ng
|-
|NOUN Wuse II Study Centre, Abuja
|5 Dares Salaam Off Aminu Kanu Crescent, Wuse II, Abuja, FCT
|Prof. Grace Chidiogo Okoli
|gokoli@noun.edu.ng
|07036640610
|Spec. Study Centre Immigration, Gwagwalada, Abuja
|Pension Board Office, (Immediately after Atlas Hotel) Secretariat Road, Gwagwalada, Abuja, FCT
|Dr. Adakole Eje Odike
|eodike@noun.edu.ng
|08037790099
|NOUN Special Study Centre, Kuje Prisons
|NOUN Special Study Centre, Kuje Prisons, Kuje, Abuja, FCT
|Mr. Francis Enobore Osagiede
|prisonservicespecialstudycentre@noun.edu.ng
|08023114022
NOUN study centres in Lagos
Lagos is the most populous city in Nigeria. It is also among the top ten of the world's fastest-growing cities and urban areas. Below is a table of all the NOUN study centres located in lagos.
|Study centre name
|Address
|Director's name
|Director's email
|Director's contact
|Badagry Study Centre
|Ajo Street beside Ajara Vetho New CommunityTown Hall, opposite Nigerian French Language Village, Badagry local government area, Lagos State
|Dr Julius Paul Eyanuku
|yeyanuku@noun.edu.ng
|08023188030
|Lagos Study Centre
|Victoria Island, Lagos State
|Dr Alero T. Akujobi
|aakujobi@noun.edu.ng
|08037779342
|McCarthy Study Centre
|No. 38/40 McCarthy, Off Obalende Road, Opp. Ghana High Commission, Victoria Island, Lagos State
|Prof Rotimi Ogidan
|jogidan@noun.edu.ng
|08024957468
|Surulere Study Centre
|Femi Gbajabiamila House at 2 Clegg Street, Ojuelegba, Surulere, Lagos
|Dr. (Mrs) Ogunlela
|yogunlela@noun.edu.ng
|08034518814
|Lagos Mainland Study Centre
|14/16 Ahmadu Bello Way, Victory Island, LagosEbute Metta Liaison Office: Oluremi Tinubu ICT Centre LMLG Primary School, Ondo Street, Ebute Metta West, LagosOshodi Liaison Office: Bayelsa Hall, Digital Bridge Institute, Old NITEL Building, Cappa Bus Stop, Oshodi, Lagos
|Dr. (Mrs) Ofe I. Inua
|oinua@noun.edu.ng
|08169059934
|NOUN Special Study Centre Nigeria Prisons KiriKiri Maximum Prisons (Male & Female)
|14/16 Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island, Lagos State
|Mr. Francis Enobore Osagiede
|kirikiricentre@noun.edu.ng
|08023114022
|Ikorodu Study Centre
|Ikorodu Study Centre132b Lagos Road,Aruna, Ikorodu,Lagos, Nigeria
|Prof. Saheed O. Ajibola
|sajibola@noun.edu.ng
|0703440044
Where is NOUN located?
The National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) is headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria.
How many NOUN universities are in Nigeria?
There is only one NOUN located in Nigeria. It is a university that specializes in Open and Distance Learning.
How do NOUN students receive lectures?
NOUN predominantly employs a distance learning approach to impart lectures and educational content to its students. The institution delivers instructions through the following mediums:
- Printed materials
- Learning Management System (LMS)
- Radio and television broadcasts
- Internet (when applicable)
Where is NOUN located in Delta?
There are five NOUN study centres located in Delta State. They are as follows:
|Study centre name
|Location
|Asaba Study Centre
|Federal College of Education (Technical), Asaba, Delta State
|Emevor Community Study Centre
|72 Emevor-Ughelli Road, Emevor, Isoko North Local Govt. Area, Delta State
|Community Study Centre, Sapele, Delta State
|Sapele, Delta State
|Onicha-Ugbo Community Study Centre
|Onicha-Ugbo Community Study Centre, Aniocha North, Delta State
|Patani Community Study Centre
|Patani Community Study Centre, Delta State
How long does the NOUN programme take?
The duration varies depending on the specific NOUN program you are enrolled in. You can visit your study centre or the nearest one for detailed information.
What is the cost of the admission forms?
The form costs 5,000 Naira for undergraduates, 7,500 Naira for postgraduates, and 10,000 Naira for PhDs.
What are the courses to be offered?
NOUN offers Agricultural Sciences, Arts, Education, Health Sciences, Law, Management Sciences, Science and Social Sciences courses.
Is the coursework at NOUN designed for part-time study?
Yes, the coursework at NOUN is structured to accommodate various schedules. Depending on your time availability and workload, you can combine work and studies or pursue full-time study at your own pace.
There are numerous NOUN study centres spread across the country. If you are considering a centre in Abuja or Lagos, the provided information will assist you in selecting an ideal centre of your preference.
