Global site navigation

Local editions

NOUN study centres locations in Lagos and Abuja states
Study

NOUN study centres locations in Lagos and Abuja states

by  Adrianna Simwa

The National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) is a distance learning institution that operates on an open and flexible mode of education. If you are interested in studying at NOUN and want to know about the study centres, check out this list of all the NOUN study centres in Lagos and Abuja.

NOUN study centres
A student using a laptop to study at home. Photo: pexels.com, @Tima Miroshnichenko (modified by author)
Source: UGC

NOUN operates study centres throughout Nigeria, offering student support services. These centres are strategically distributed across all six geopolitical zones or regions, each led by a distinct director.

All the NOUN study centres in Abuja and Lagos states

National Open University of Nigeria is a Nigerian higher education institution that provides Open and Distance Learning, also known as ODL. The university offers more than 50 different programmes and 750 various courses. It provides quality education to students from all over the country.

While most of its lectures and courses are meant for distance learning, it has many study centres across Nigeria. Here are all the NOUN study centres in Abuja and Lagos.

Read also

Abiola Oluyemisi Itakpe: Meet UNILAG Business School's best-graduating student who made 4.84 CGPA

NOUN study centres in Abuja

Abuja is the capital and eighth most populous city of Nigeria. It is situated at the centre of the country within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Here is a table of all the study centres in Abuja.

Study centre nameAddressDirector's nameDirector's emailDirector's contact
Abuja Model Study CentreDutse-Alhaji, Kubwa Express Way, Abuja, FCTProf. Sanni M. Ayodelesayodele@noun.edu.ng08036761286/08052000000
NOUN Special Study Centre, National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW)Plot 1236, Sapele Street, Garki II, Abuja, FCTDr. Madu B. Galadima3036mgaladima@noun.edu.ng 08060033036
Special Study Centre, for Nigerian Police ForceDirectorate of Police Education Complex(Beside Mopol Barracks) Suleja Express Way, Dei-Dei, AbujaDr. Samson Sundaysafolabi@noun.edu.ng08055109513
NOUN Special Study Centre, Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC)Civil Defense Academy, Sauka, Abuja, FCTDr. Paul Ifeanyipifeanyi@noun.edu.ng-
NOUN Wuse II Study Centre, Abuja5 Dares Salaam Off Aminu Kanu Crescent, Wuse II, Abuja, FCTProf. Grace Chidiogo Okoligokoli@noun.edu.ng07036640610
Spec. Study Centre Immigration, Gwagwalada, AbujaPension Board Office, (Immediately after Atlas Hotel) Secretariat Road, Gwagwalada, Abuja, FCTDr. Adakole Eje Odikeeodike@noun.edu.ng08037790099
NOUN Special Study Centre, Kuje Prisons NOUN Special Study Centre, Kuje Prisons, Kuje, Abuja, FCTMr. Francis Enobore Osagiedeprisonservicespecialstudycentre@noun.edu.ng08023114022

Read also

Nigeria Vs Ivory Coast: List of 20 places to watch AFCON 2023 matches in Lagos for free

NOUN study centres in Lagos

Lagos is the most populous city in Nigeria. It is also among the top ten of the world's fastest-growing cities and urban areas. Below is a table of all the NOUN study centres located in lagos.

Study centre nameAddressDirector's nameDirector's emailDirector's contact
Badagry Study Centre Ajo Street beside Ajara Vetho New CommunityTown Hall, opposite Nigerian French Language Village, Badagry local government area, Lagos StateDr Julius Paul Eyanukuyeyanuku@noun.edu.ng08023188030
Lagos Study CentreVictoria Island, Lagos StateDr Alero T. Akujobiaakujobi@noun.edu.ng08037779342
McCarthy Study CentreNo. 38/40 McCarthy, Off Obalende Road, Opp. Ghana High Commission, Victoria Island, Lagos StateProf Rotimi Ogidanjogidan@noun.edu.ng08024957468
Surulere Study CentreFemi Gbajabiamila House at 2 Clegg Street, Ojuelegba, Surulere, LagosDr. (Mrs) Ogunlelayogunlela@noun.edu.ng08034518814
Lagos Mainland Study Centre14/16 Ahmadu Bello Way, Victory Island, LagosEbute Metta Liaison Office: Oluremi Tinubu ICT Centre LMLG Primary School, Ondo Street, Ebute Metta West, LagosOshodi Liaison Office: Bayelsa Hall, Digital Bridge Institute, Old NITEL Building, Cappa Bus Stop, Oshodi, LagosDr. (Mrs) Ofe I. Inuaoinua@noun.edu.ng08169059934
NOUN Special Study Centre Nigeria Prisons KiriKiri Maximum Prisons (Male & Female)14/16 Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island, Lagos StateMr. Francis Enobore Osagiedekirikiricentre@noun.edu.ng08023114022
Ikorodu Study CentreIkorodu Study Centre132b Lagos Road,Aruna, Ikorodu,Lagos, NigeriaProf. Saheed O. Ajibolasajibola@noun.edu.ng0703440044

Read also

“Agents of darkness”: President Tinubu speaks on tackling insecurity

Where is NOUN located?

The National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) is headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria.

How many NOUN universities are in Nigeria?

There is only one NOUN located in Nigeria. It is a university that specializes in Open and Distance Learning.

How do NOUN students receive lectures?

NOUN predominantly employs a distance learning approach to impart lectures and educational content to its students. The institution delivers instructions through the following mediums:

  • Printed materials
  • Learning Management System (LMS)
  • Radio and television broadcasts
  • Internet (when applicable)

Where is NOUN located in Delta?

There are five NOUN study centres located in Delta State. They are as follows:

Study centre nameLocation
Asaba Study CentreFederal College of Education (Technical), Asaba, Delta State
Emevor Community Study Centre72 Emevor-Ughelli Road, Emevor, Isoko North Local Govt. Area, Delta State
Community Study Centre, Sapele, Delta StateSapele, Delta State
Onicha-Ugbo Community Study CentreOnicha-Ugbo Community Study Centre, Aniocha North, Delta State
Patani Community Study CentrePatani Community Study Centre, Delta State

Read also

Breaking: Former minister, Ugwuh arrested for alleged N3.6b loan fraud

How long does the NOUN programme take?

The duration varies depending on the specific NOUN program you are enrolled in. You can visit your study centre or the nearest one for detailed information.

What is the cost of the admission forms?

The form costs 5,000 Naira for undergraduates, 7,500 Naira for postgraduates, and 10,000 Naira for PhDs.

What are the courses to be offered?

NOUN offers Agricultural Sciences, Arts, Education, Health Sciences, Law, Management Sciences, Science and Social Sciences courses.

Is the coursework at NOUN designed for part-time study?

Yes, the coursework at NOUN is structured to accommodate various schedules. Depending on your time availability and workload, you can combine work and studies or pursue full-time study at your own pace.

There are numerous NOUN study centres spread across the country. If you are considering a centre in Abuja or Lagos, the provided information will assist you in selecting an ideal centre of your preference.

Read also

“What’s the problem?”: Moghalu speaks on CBN’s staff relocation plan from Abuja to Lagos

Legit.ng recently published an article about the Nasarawa State University (NSUK )cut-off mark for respective courses. NSUK was established in 2002 under Nasarawa State Law No. 2 of 2001. It is located in Keffi, Nasarawa, Nigeria.

NSUK, like many universities, has admissions criteria encompassing several elements, including a cut-off mark that may differ annually. Find out the Nasarawa State University cut-off mark for various courses in the 2024.

Source: Legit.ng

Hot:
Online view pixel