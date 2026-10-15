Finland's Court of Appeal upheld Simon Ekpa's terrorism conviction but reviewed the length of his original six-year prison sentence

The court found that circumstances surrounding Ekpa's activities in the Biafra region played a role in how it assessed the severity of his punishment

Both Ekpa and the prosecution had challenged the original district court ruling, setting up a significant appeal hearing

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues.

Helsinki, Finland - Finland's Court of Appeal has confirmed Simon Ekpa's conviction on terrorism-related charges but cut his prison sentence from six years to four, overturning part of a ruling handed down by Päijät-Häme District Court in 2025.

Finland’s state-owned broadcaster Yle reported the development on Thursday, October 15, 2026.

Finland’s Court of Appeal upholds Simon Ekpa’s conviction but reduces his prison sentence from six years to four. Photo credit: @simon_ekpa

Source: Twitter

The 41-year-old Ekpa, a Nigerian-born resident of Lahti who moved to Finland in 2007, was originally found guilty of participating in a terrorist organisation and of publicly inciting crimes for terrorist purposes.

The charges, Legit.ng understands, centred on his alleged efforts to push for the re-establishment of an independent Biafra state in southeastern Nigeria, a region that briefly declared independence in the late 1960s.

The district court had found that Ekpa used his large social media following to inflame tensions in the region between August 2021 and November 2024.

Appeal Court reduces Simon Ekpa’s sentence

While the appeal court agreed with the original guilty verdict, it arrived at a lighter sentence after weighing the broader context of Ekpa's actions. The court noted that conditions in the Biafra region closely resembled a civil war situation, even though they did not technically meet that legal definition. This distinction influenced how the court measured the severity of his conduct.

Ekpa had argued during proceedings that his involvement was not driven by terrorist intent, pointing to the political instability in the region as justification for his actions.

The prosecution had also challenged the original sentence, arguing that six years in prison was not adequate given the gravity of the offences. The appeal court's decision to reduce the sentence therefore went against what prosecutors had sought.

Simon Ekpa’s reduced prison sentence may face further legal challenges, as either side can appeal Finland’s Court of Appeal ruling. Photo credit: @simon_ekpa

Source: Twitter

Simon Ekpa’s case may face further appeal

Ekpa is a long-term resident of Lahti and once held a seat on the city council, where he represented the National Coalition Party. His case drew considerable attention both in Finland and Nigeria, given the scale of his online presence and the nature of the allegations against him.

Per the BBC, the Court of Appeal's verdict is not the final word on the matter. Either side may still appeal to a higher court, meaning the legal proceedings could continue further.

Read more on Simon Ekpa

Tinubu speaks on Simon Ekpa's detention

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu welcomed the intervention of the Finnish government with the arrest and detention of Ekpa.

Tinubu spoke when he received the Letters of Credence from the Finnish Ambassador to Nigeria, Ms Sanna Selin, at the State House, Abuja.

Tinubu said the government will not tolerate actions and statements that could lead to divisiveness among citizens.

Source: Legit.ng