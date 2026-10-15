PSG midfielder Vitinha spoke out after Cristiano Ronaldo left Portugal's national team camp following a clash with head coach Jorge Jesus

Ronaldo was an unused substitute during Portugal's win over Norway, prompting him to publish a lengthy public statement about the dispute

The Portugal Football Federation provisionally suspended the 41-year-old, who could face up to a six-month ban under FPF regulations

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Vitinha has broken the silence among Portugal's national team players, calling for calm after Cristiano Ronaldo's very public falling-out with head coach Jorge Jesus during the October international break.

Ronaldo was left on the bench for Portugal's win over Norway, a decision that led to a serious rift between the national captain and his manager.

Cristiano Ronaldo faces sanction over unauthorized departure from Portugal camp. Photo by Kristian Tuxen Ladegaard Berg.

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo subsequently departed the team's camp in Lisbon and pblished a detailed statement laying out his version of events, including a notable confirmation that he remains available for selection when the November international break arrives.

While the incident generated widespread reaction from fans and media alike, the majority of Ronaldo's Portugal teammates chose to stay quiet on the matter.

Vitinha speaks on Ronaldo’s saga

Vitinha addressed the situation after PSG's 4-2 victory over Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League, speaking to TNT Sports Brazil without taking sides.

"It was a chaotic international break. Full of emotions. On my end, I just hope everything resolves for the best," he said, reflecting on the turbulent three-week period.

He went further when asked specifically about Ronaldo's situation.

"That he returns and everything turns out fine. The truth is that's what all of us want. I hope he comes back and everything gets resolved," Vitinha added.

Beyond the public dispute, Ronaldo faces serious disciplinary consequences. According to Goal, the Portugal Football Federation provisionally suspended the 41-year-old following the incident.

Under FPF regulations, Ronaldo could be banned for up to six months, a development that would rule him out of multiple international windows.

Ronaldo's statement sought to explain his early departure from camp and clarify the nature of his disagreement with Jesus. The fact that he confirmed his continued availability for November suggested he remains keen to represent his country, even as the federation weighs potential punishment.

Jesus reacts to Ronaldo’s statement

Legit.ng previously reported that Jorge Jesus reacted to Cristiano Ronaldo’s statement hours after initially claiming that he had not read it.

The manager refused to make any public comment and claimed that his focus is on the job he has at the federation headquarters for the team.

Source: Legit.ng