Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan was sentenced to 14 years in prison over a high-profile corruption case involving the Al-Qadir Trust

Khan denies the charges, calling them politically motivated, while his prosecution has triggered protests and a crackdown on supporters

Despite being jailed and barred from office, Khan remains a key figure in Pakistan's political landscape, with PTI retaining significant influence

In a historic ruling on Friday, Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan was sentenced to 14 years in prison on corruption charges, marking the longest valid jail term in his political career.

The cricket legend-turned-politician has faced over 100 charges since his detention in August 2023, all of which he claims are politically motivated.

Khan's case largest corruption scandal

The case, described by authorities as the largest corruption scandal in Pakistan’s history, centers on allegations that Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, accepted a parcel of land as a bribe from a real estate tycoon through the Al-Qadir Trust.

Prosecutors say Khan facilitated the tycoon’s court fine payments using £190 million ($232 million) repatriated by the UK’s National Crime Agency.

Khan’s political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), denies the allegations, asserting that the land donation was intended for a spiritual education center.

PTI chairman Gohar Ali Khan described the trial as “politically motivated” in a post on X (formerly Twitter), adding, “But [Imran Khan] will not give in, he will not give up, he will not break.”

Khan himself reiterated his stance in court, declaring, “I will neither make any deal nor seek any relief.” His wife, Bushra Bibi, who had been out on bail since October, was also sentenced to seven years in prison and fined more than £2,000.

Khan jailed in 2023

This is not the first time Khan has faced prison sentences. In 2023, he was handed a three-year sentence for failing to declare income from selling state gifts. He also received 14- and 10-year sentences for selling state gifts and leaking state secrets, respectively, though these were suspended months later.

Despite his incarceration and a ban on holding public office, Khan’s influence over Pakistan’s political landscape remains significant.

In last year’s elections, PTI-backed candidates won the most seats of any party, showcasing his enduring support base.

Imran Khan jailed for 10 years

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Pakistan court sentenced former prime minister, Imran Khan to 10 years in imprisonment for leaking state secrets on Tuesday, January 29.

According to Reuters, the sentence is the hardest against Khan in multiple cases coming just days before national elections.

