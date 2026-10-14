Kuwait University leads a group of institutions in the country that offer scholarships covering tuition, housing, and stipends for international students

Several universities in Kuwait provide financial aid options across engineering, business, arts, and science disciplines at undergraduate and postgraduate levels

Foreign students can access both fully funded and partial scholarship programmes at public and private universities across Kuwait

Kuwait is home to a number of universities that offer scholarship opportunities for international students.

It covers costs from tuition fees to accommodation and monthly stipends across a range of academic disciplines.

Kuwait scholarships support international students with tuition coverage, accommodation benefits, and monthly stipends at leading universities. Photo credit: YasserZayyat/GettyImages

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Kuwait universities with scholarship programmes

Kuwait University (KU) American University of Kuwait (AUK) Gulf University for Science and Technology (GUST) American University of the Middle East (AUM) Arab Open University (Kuwait Branch)

Kuwait University (KU) stands as the country's leading public institution and one of the most accessible entry points for foreign students seeking financial support.

The university offers both government and institutional scholarships at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels, with packages that can cover tuition, housing, and living allowances.

The American University of Kuwait (AUK) is a private liberal arts institution that offers programmes in business, arts, and science. The university provides periodic financial aid and scholarship options for eligible students, though availability may vary by intake cycle.

Gulf University for Science and Technology (GUST) is another well-regarded private institution with a strong focus on business, science, and arts programmes. It is known for its academic reputation and has attracted a significant number of international enrolments.

The American University of the Middle East (AUM) is a top-ranked private university with a particular focus on engineering, technology, and business. The institution is listed among Kuwait's prominent higher education options for students pursuing technical and professional qualifications.

Open and flexible learning options

The Arab Open University's Kuwait branch rounds out the list, offering a flexible learning model that suits students who may be balancing work or other commitments alongside their studies. The institution is part of a wider regional network and provides access to scholarship programmes that span multiple Arab countries.

Foreign students considering Kuwait as a study destination are advised to check directly with each university for current scholarship eligibility criteria, application deadlines, and the specific documentation required, as conditions can change between academic sessions.

2 main visa types available to foreigners in Kuwait

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kuwait has outlined the main visa categories available to foreign nationals seeking entry into the country, advising travellers to choose the option that best fits the purpose of their visit. According to information from Kuwaiti authorities, two primary visa types are on offer for prospective visitors.

Source: Legit.ng