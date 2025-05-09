Archaeologists in Rome have uncovered the remains of an ancient palace where popes resided before the Vatican became their official seat

Archaeologists have uncovered the ruins of an ancient palace in Rome where popes lived before the Vatican became their official residence.

The palace, including defensive walls, was uncovered in the square outside the Archbasilica of St John Lateran, which dates back to the 9th century.

The walls were built with large rocks formed by volcanic ash, likely repurposed from now-lost structures, according to researchers.

Monumental Basilica

The structure is believed to have protected the Patriarchio, a monumental basilica commissioned by Emperor Constantine in the 4th century, shortly after he declared Christianity the official religion of Rome.

The Patriarchio was later expanded and renovated during the Middle Ages, serving as the papal seat until the papacy moved to Avignon, France, in 1305.

The secret palace housed the popes until that move, with the papacy returning to Rome in 1377. The Vatican was not formally established until 1929.

Rome's long history, stretching back almost 2,800 years, means that roadworks often lead to archaeological discoveries.

Coincides with pope election

The discovery coincides with Cardinal Robert Prevost's surprise election as the new leader of the Catholic Church. He is the first US pope, taking the name Leo XIV.

The palace was uncovered during renovations of the area around St John Lateran ahead of the Jubilee, a year-long event starting in December that attracts more than 30 million pilgrims and tourists to the Italian capital.

Jubilees have been celebrated every 25 years since Christians adopted the tradition in 1300 and this year's theme was 'Pilgrims of Hope'.

During the event, Catholics can obtain special indulgences, or remission of their sins, if they fulfill certain conditions and do good works or make pilgrimages.

Archaeological treasures

Gennaro Sangiuliano, the Minister of Culture, said the new discoveries in Piazza San Giovanni in Laterano are yet another demonstration of the richness of Rome, an inexhaustible mine of archaeological treasures.

Archaeologists identified several signs of restorations throughout the ancient structure, including different building techniques. Moving westward, the construction shifts to a more irregular technique, featuring wedge-shaped buttresses.

The ancient palace, however, was the fraction of the size of the Vatican that spans 250,000 square feet, which is roughly the length of two American football fields.

