Calvin Bassey’s father, Kingsley Ughelumba, is pleading publicly for a reunion after nearly 18 years apart

The Fulham and Super Eagles defender has not commented on the situation, remaining focused on football

Bassey has made 43 appearances for Nigeria since 2022, winning AFCON silver in 2023 and bronze in 2025

Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey has been in the spotlight for his performances on the pitch, but off-field family matters have recently emerged.

His father, Kingsley Ikenna Ughelumba, has publicly opened up about being separated from Bassey and his brothers for nearly 18 years, making an emotional plea for reconciliation.

Bassey had a standout Africa Cup of Nations campaign in Morocco, earning a spot in the tournament’s Best XI and helping Nigeria secure the bronze medal.

Yet, his personal life has now captured attention as his father recounts years of separation and longing.

Ughelumba recalls painful separation from Bassey

Kingsley Ughelumba revealed the origins of the family split in a TikTok Live interview, explaining that disagreements with Bassey’s mother led to him being completely cut off from his children.

The family had briefly lived together in London, but marital issues and bitterness prevented further contact, Ughelumba told Helen Atti in the interview seen on YouTube.

Bassey, born in Italy, chose to carry his mother’s surname when he began his professional career, citing her sacrifices as his reason.

“If I got the chance to put my name on the back of a shirt, I wanted it to be my mum’s name, my way of saying thank you,” Bassey had explained when signing for Rangers in 2020.

Kingsley has expressed deep regret over the years of separation. He stated that he attempted to reconcile and even sought legal intervention in London, but circumstances, including expired papers and unemployment, forced him back to Italy.

Despite these obstacles, Ughelumba continued to pursue contact with his sons.

Ughelumba attempts reconnection with Bassey

In one notable effort, Kingsley travelled to Leicester City to see Calvin during his time at the club.

The Anambra-born man said he was not seeking fame or financial gain but merely wanted to reconnect with his son.

When he finally reached Calvin, the encounter was tense.

“He got upset, told me to say what I had to say, and then leave,” Ughelumba recalled.

He also tried to contact Calvin during AFCON 2023 in Ivory Coast, but communication remained limited.

The only previous contact with the children’s mother occurred ten years ago regarding Nigerian passports.

Bassey keeps silent about father’s reunion

Calvin Bassey has not publicly addressed his father’s plea and continues to focus on his football career.

According to Transfermarkt, the Fulham defender has become a regular in the Super Eagles since 2022, making 43 appearances across World Cup qualifiers, AFCON tournaments, and friendlies.

He has won AFCON silver in 2023 and bronze in 2025, cementing his reputation as a dependable defensive presence for Nigeria.

