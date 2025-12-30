Uganda’s AFCON 2025 star Uche Ikpeazu has opened up on why he represents the Cranes over the Super Eagles

Ikpeazu gained the attention of Nigerians after scoring on his AFCON debut to help Uganda draw Tanzania

The Saint Johnstone forward is set to face the country of his father as Nigeria and Uganda clash later on Tuesday

Ugandan forward of Nigerian descent, Uche Ikpeazu, has opened up on why he represents the Cranes of Uganda over the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Ikpeazu caught the attention of Nigerians when a player with two Igbo names scored for Uganda at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations against Tanzania.

Uche Ikpeazu scores Uganda's only goal against Tanzania. Photo by Sebastien Bozon/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The Saint Johnstone forward was born in London, England, to a Nigerian father and an Ugandan mother and is eligible to play for the three countries.

Watch Ikpeazu's celebration after scoring against Tanzania.

Why Ikpeazu chose Uganda over Nigeria

At 30, Ikpeazu made his debut for the Cranes during a 4-0 win over Mozambique during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier and was included in the country's AFCON squad.

According to All Nigeria Soccer, Samson Siasia invited him to the U23 camp in 2014, but he never got into the team before eventually settling for Uganda, which he has now explained.

He admitted that the quality of Nigeria’s attacking options makes it difficult for him to get into the team, even though he was open to playing for the Super Eagles.

“Nigeria has an abundance of quality players. Competing with talents like Victor Osimhen and Akor meant it would have been extremely difficult for me to earn consistent playing time with the Super Eagles,” he told Soccernet.ng.

“I enjoyed playing for Uganda. Obviously, there were earlier stages in my career where Nigeria was an option and things like that, but I think God’s timing is the best.”

“Honestly, I wouldn’t even have the opportunity to play at this AFCON if I hadn’t made the choice to represent Uganda,” he added.

Ikpeazu, despite playing for Uganda, remains connected to Nigeria. He confirmed he grew up in Lagos and named his favourite Nigerian dishes.

“I miss home-cooked Nigerian meals like Eba, Ogbono, and egusi soup,” he added.

Uche Ikpeazu explains why he chose Uganda over Nigeria. Photo by Sebastien Bozon/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

He named Super Eagles legend Austin Jay-Jay Okocha as his idol and Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen as his current favourite player.

The Scotland-based striker is fired up to face Nigeria in the final Group C match on Tuesday, December 30, to decide Uganda’s fate in the competition.

Uganda are not mathematically out, and coach Paul Put admits that they need a big result against Nigeria and other results in the group to favour them for a chance to progress.

The Cranes have historically performed well against Nigeria, but the Super Eagles’ motivation and experienced stars could override history and Uganda's willpower.

