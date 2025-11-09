The US soccer community has been thrown into mourning following the tragic death of a young goalkeeper after a battle with kidney cancer

Fans and teammates have paid heartfelt tributes to the youngster, praising her courage and dedication to the sport.

The passing of the former youth soccer goalkeeper has underscored the lasting impact she made both on and off the pitch

Washington women's soccer goalkeeper Mia Hamant sadly passed away at the age of 21 following a courageous fight against kidney cancer on Friday, November 7.

Hamant, who is a native of California, was a standout for the University of Washington during the 2024 season, but her promising senior year was cut short by a rare and aggressive form of the disease.

Washington Huskies goalkeeper Mia Hamant during the second half against the Seattle Reign at Husky Soccer Stadium in Seattle, Washington. Photo by: Caean Couto.

Mia Hamant passes away after battling stage 4 cancer

Washington women's goalkeeper Mia Hamant was diagnosed with Stage 4 SMARCB1-deficient kidney cancer, a rare and aggressive type of kidney cancer in April 2025.

According to ESPN, the 21-year-old stepped away from sporting activities after his diagnosis but remained on the sidelines, attending classes and cheering on her teammates during matches even while undergoing treatment.

The performance of the former goalkeeper earned her the 2025 Big Ten Sportsmanship Award this November.

USL League Two club West Seattle Junction also honored Hamant with a commemorative kit, pledging 10 percent of proceeds to support her family.

Athletics, Basketball teams mourn Hamant

The University of Washington Athletics have mourned the passing away of Mia Hamant.

Mia Hamant teammates during their match between Washington Huskies and Wisconsin Badgers at the 2025 Big Ten Soccer Championship in St Louis, Missouri. Photo by: Jeff Curry/Big Ten/University Images.

In a statement on X, UWAthletics stated that the 21-year-old inspired everyone with her strength and spirit. The statement read:

"We are heartbroken by the passing of Mia Hamant after her courageous battle with cancer. Mia inspired everyone around her with her strength and spirit. Our love is with her family, teammates, and all who knew her. Her legacy will forever live in Husky Athletics."

Meanwhile, the University of Washington Basketball team, through their coach, Danny Sprinkle and guard Wesley Yates III paid their last respect after their match.

Sprikle said:

"Seeing the courageous fight she had, it inspires everyone, but it's hard to see such a young kid have to go through that."

Yates III wrote:

"I feel like anybody who goes to this school and is part of this University of Washington is family in the athletic department and I just wanted to give my condolences to her."

Hamant was a junior and the starting goalie for the UW women's team, helping it advance to the NCAA Tournament.

The California-born goalie played in 17 matches, started 15 and permitted the third-lowest single-season number of goals in program history at 0.66.

Hamant had 12 saves, including three penalty shootout saves, in a Big Ten Tournament semifinal victory against No. 17 Iowa, which she later said was her personal Husky highlight, per SI.

