Robert Lewandowski scored twice during Barcelona’s eccentric 5-4 win over Benfica in the UEFA Champions League

The Polish striker extends his lead as the number 3 on the list of the all-time top scorers in the prestigious competition

Generational superstars Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are the top two highest goal scorers in the UCL

Barcelona and SL Benfica had a game for games in the UEFA Champions League last night, and after a long back and forth, the Spanish club came out on top 5-4.

Brazilian attacker Raphinha completed the crazy comeback for Barcelona in the 96th minute to seal a glorious but far-from-perfect night in club football’s most prestigious competition.

Robert Lewandowski celebrated with Lamine Yamal after scoring for Barcelona against Benfica. Photo by Zed Jameson.

Source: Getty Images

Polish striker Robert Lewandowski scored twice for the club, both from the penalty spot and as noted by Goal, he is the number three on the list of all-time highest goalscorers.

He is behind Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo and is the only active player in the competition who is in the top five, with three out of Europe and the other one retired.

Legit.ng looks at the top five highest goalscorers in the UEFA Champions League.

Champions League top scorers

1. Cristiano Ronaldo

As noted by uefa.com, Cristiano Ronaldo is the competition’s top scorer with 141 goals in 183 games playing for three clubs: Manchester United in two spells, Real Madrid and Juventus. He left Europe in January 2023 after his beef with Erik ten Hag led to the termination of his contract, and joined Al-Nassr.

2. Lionel Messi

Eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi is second on the list of the all-time top scorers with 129 goals in 163 matches for FC Barcelona and French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain. He won the competition four times before leaving Europe for the Major League Soccer side Inter Miami.

3. Robert Lewandowski

Lewandowski has had a remarkable career and was the deserved winner of the Ballon d'Or in 2020, but it was cancelled due to the coronavirus-truncated season. He has 103 goals in 127 appearances and is still counting in the competition for Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich and Barcelona and won it with Bayern Munich in 2020.

4. Karim Benzema

2022 Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema scored 90 goals in 150 games in the UCL, playing for Real Madrid and Olympique Lyonnais. He had the honour of winning the competition five times, including a three-peat in 2016, 2017 and 2018. He moved to Saudi Arabia in 2023 after leaving the Spanish capital.

5. Raul Gonzalez

Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez is the fifth all-time top scorer with 71 goals in 142 matches playing for Madrid and German club Schalke 04. He won the competition three times in 1998, 2000 and 2002, winning the Golden Boot back-to-back in 2000 and 2001.

Lewandowski reaches UCL milestone

Legit.ng previously reported that Lewandowski reached UCL milestone with 100 goals in the tournament after his penalty goal during Barcelona’s 3-0 win over Brest.

The Polish striker became the third player after Messi and Ronaldo to reach a century of goals, cementing his status as one of the legendary players in the competition.

