Vinicius Junior was beaten to the 2024 Ballon d'Or by Manchester City's Rodri in what many describe as a robbery

Football journalists from 99 countries were charged with electing the Ballon d’Or winner, except Syria

A reporter from Finland who did not consider Vinicius for the prize has tendered his resignation from the jury

Finnish journalist Juha Kanerva has resigned from the Ballon d'Or jury over what he described as an error following his votes.

Nigerian international Ademola Lookman was ranked 14th, ahead of Granit Xhaka, Nico Williams, Bukayo Saka, and others.

Rodri earned 1,170 votes out of a possible 1,485 to win the prize during the award ceremony in Paris, Eurosport reports.

Nigerian international Ademola Lookman finished 14th in the 2024 Ballon d'Or final ranking. Photo: Antonio Borga.

Data shows that the IIta-Sanomat reporter voted for Rodri, Ademola Lookman, and Erling Halland to win the prestigious prize, with Jude Bellingham coming second.

Kanerva has been subjected to heavy criticism from Real Madrid fans who believe Brazil's Vinicius Junior, whom he omitted, should have won the award ahead of the Spanish midfielder.

Soccernet reports that the journalist considers his choice an error as he took to X to announce his resignation from the Ballon d'Or jury.

He wrote:

“This was my technical fault, for which I take responsibility. I am leaving my place as Ballon d’Or selector."

It was gathered that journalists from 99 countries were charged with electing the Ballon d’Or winner, except Syria.

Three of them, including Kanerva, did not vote for Real Madrid playmaker Vinicius.

Two other journalists who left the Real Madrid forward out of their top ten selections were Bruno Porzio from El Salvador and Namibia’s Sheefeni Nikodemus.

Rodri calls out Vinicius

Legit.ng earlier reported that Rodri criticised Vinicius Junior and Real Madrid for refusing to attend the 2024 Ballon d'Or awards ceremony.

The Manchester City and Spain midfielder beat the Brazilian to win the award on October 28, eliciting strong reactions from fans.

Lots of football stakeholders stated that the Brazil winger was robbed and that Rodri did not deserve to win the award. Vinicius Jr. appeared to call out the award organisers after finishing second.

