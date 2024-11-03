Joeboy, who is a staunch fan of Manchester United, says the Red Devils will win the 2024/2025 English Premier League title

The Nigerian singer welcomed the sacking of manager Erik ten Hag as the club confirmed Ruben Amorim's appointment

According to Joeboy, it is the beginning of new things at the club, as he says the Red Devils will go all the way

Nigerian music star Joeboy has predicted that Manchester United will win the 2024/2025 English Premier League title.

The 'Low Key' crooner, who is a staunch fan of the Red Devils, believes the arrival of a new manager will change the club's fortune.

United confirmed the appointment of Portuguese tactician Ruben Amorim following the sacking of Erik ten Hag.

Joeboy has predicted that Manchester United will win the Premier League title. Photo: Tom Dulat.

Source: Getty Images

BBC reports that the incoming manager, who will move to Old Trafford from Lisbon club Sporting on 11 November, has signed a contract until June 2027.

Ex-Manchester United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy will stay on for the club's next three fixtures.

Joeboy believes it is the beginning of new things at the club, and he says the Red Devils will go all the way. Joeboy said via Brila FM:

“Manchester United is going to win the Premier League. We are going to win, just watch!”

Speaking on Friday's Premier League chow, Joeboy suggested that it was the right decision to sack Ten Hag. He added:

“I’m happy that Ten Hag is out. He had enough chances to prove himself and he just couldn’t.”

“We were not getting any results. It got to a point where other teams were not scared of facing Manchester United. That really hurt my feelings.

Manchester United are currently in the 13th position on the Premier League table ahead of their home fixture against Chelsea.

What Guardiola said about Amorim

Legit.ng earlier reported that Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has wished Amorim well as he begins his journey at Old Trafford. Man City and Sporting meet in the Champions League on Tuesday, November 5.

Amorim's Sporting have faced Guardiola's Manchester City twice, losing once and drawing the other. Amorim's side suffered a 5-0 defeat to Man City in 2022, per Transfermarkt.

Guardiola has wished Amorim well as he begins his journey at Old Trafford. Man City and Sporting meet in the Champions League on Tuesday, November 5.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng