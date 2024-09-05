The 30-player shortlist for the 2024 Men's Ballon d'Or award was recently published by France Football

Several notable players were omitted from the Golden Ball Award shortlist announced by the French media organisation

A Real Madrid player recently took to social media to react after being left out of the final shortlist for the award

The football world has been buzzing with excitement following the unveiling of the final shortlist for the 2024 Ballon d'Or award.

Widely regarded as the most prestigious individual honour in football, the award, organized by France Football, represents the pinnacle of personal achievement in the sport for many.

Several top players have made the cut, with Brazil's Vinicius Junior and Spain's Rodrigo Hernandez emerging as early favourites for the coveted prize.

Real Madrid players celebrate with Kylian Mbappe after scoring during the La Liga match against Real Betis Balompie at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on September 01, 2024. Image: Denis Doyle.

Source: Getty Images

However, the announcement also sparked debate due to the notable absences of key stars such as Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, Atlético Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann, Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala, and Real Madrid’s Rodrygo Goes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Amid the mixed reactions to the shortlist, Real Madrid forward Rodrygo took it a step further, sharing a cryptic message in response to the snub on social media

Rodrygo reacts to Ballon d'Or snub

The Brazilian took to Instagram to share a collage of the trophies he won during the recently concluded season. The 23-year-old included a laughing emoji, seemingly mocking his omission from the Ballon d'Or shortlist.

According to FotMob data, Rodrygo contributed to 25 goals for Real Madrid, playing a crucial role in securing the UEFA Champions League title, La Liga crown, and the Spanish Super Cup with Los Blancos.

The versatile forward’s importance was especially evident as he stepped up to fill the void left by the departure of Karim Benzema.

The 2024 Ballon d'Or ceremony is set to take place on October 28 at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris.

Galatasaray announces Osimhen signing

Legit.ng in a previous report detailed that Galatasaray announced the arrival of Victor Osimhen with a special quote and image.

The Yellow and Reds shared a photo of the forward’s mask, along with a special message that serves as a warning to rivals and a witty, heartwarming quote to its fans.

The Nigerian forward is expected to spend the entire 2024/25 season at the club, barring any sudden transfer in the winter of 2025.

Source: Legit.ng