English attacker Raheem Sterling has completed a season-long loan move in a switch across London from Chelsea to Arsenal on the summer transfer deadline day.

Sterling reunites with Mikel Arteta, whom he worked with at Manchester City after he was told by Enzo Maresca he would not play if he insisted on staying at Stamford Bridge.

Raheem Sterling watches on during Arsenal's 1-1 draw against Brighton. Photo by Ryan Pierse.

Source: Getty Images

He becomes the latest player to be shared between the two clubs, with the West Londoners scooping the better deals over their rivals in most instances.

Legit.ng analyses the last five players to move from the blues side of London to the red side.

Last five players who joined Arsenal from Chelsea

1. Kai Havertz

The German attacker was the last player to move between the two clubs on a permanent basis. He left Chelsea after three successful seasons where he scored or assisted in the finals of the three trophies won, including the 2021 UEFA Champions League final. He has blended in seamlessly at North London and scored twice in the 5-0 win over his former club in April.

2. Jorginho

Jorginho spent four-and-half seasons at Chelsea and formed a midfield trio with N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic, helping the club win multiple trophies. As noted by premierleague.com, he joined Arsenal on the deadline day of January 2023 and has been a fringe player but steps up when called upon.

3. Willian

The Brazilian joined Arsenal in the summer of 2020 to win the UEFA Champions League, a trophy the Blues won for the second time in 2021. He was shipped out at Arsenal after one year. He joined his boyhood club Corinthians then returned to England with Fulham but is currently without a club.

4. David Luiz

The entertaining defender had two spells at Chelsea but was finally pushed out by manager and former teammate Frank Lampard in 2019. He moved to North London and won the FA Cup in 2020 against his former club. He moved to Brazil with Flamengo in 2021.

5. Petr Cech

The Chelsea legend moved to Arsenal in 2014 after 10 years at Stamford Bridge. He spent five seasons at the Emirates Stadium, winning two FA Cups. As noted by BBC Sports, his final game for the Gunners was the 4-1 2019 Europa League loss to Chelsea, where he returned to as technical director after the match.

