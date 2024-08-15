Global site navigation

Local editions

15 Premier League Records That Will Probably Never Be Broken As Action Returns
Football

15 Premier League Records That Will Probably Never Be Broken As Action Returns

by  Babajide Orevba 2 min read
  • The Premier League returns with Manchester United welcoming Fulham to Old Trafford in the season opener
  • It's another chance for teams to set new records as defending champions Manchester City will be gunning for their fourth success in a row
  • Some Premier League records are almost impossible to break, and we look at fifteen of them ahead of the new season

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

Action returns to the English Premier League on Friday, with Manchester United welcoming Fulham in their opening fixture of the 2024/2025 season.

Defending champions Manchester City will look to extend their record of a fourth consecutive EPL title during this campaign.

Having welcomed new signings, Chelsea will also aim to reclaim the prestigious prize that has eluded them since the 2016/2017 season.

Ryan Giggs scored in 21 Premier League seasons
Ryan Giggs has the Premier League record for most goals in consecutive seasons. Photo: Matthew Peters.
Source: Getty Images

Arsenal hope to go one step further this term, having missed the last two league titles, finishing second on the log respectively.

Read also

Best-paid players at Chelsea after Cole Palmer is rewarded with a new deal

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Here, we look at 15 Premier League titles that will probably never be broken, as per GiveMeSport.

No.RecordTallyHolderPeriod
1Most consecutive unbeaten matches49ArsenalMay 7, 2003 to Oct 7, 2004.
2Most defeats in a row20Sunderland2003 to 2005
3Fastest goal 7.76secsShane LongApr 23, 2019
4Fastest hat-trick2mins 56 secsSadio ManeMay 16, 2015
5Longest run without conceding1113minsEdwin van der SarNov 15 2008 to Feb 18, 2009
6Fewest points to win the title75Man Utd1996/1997
7Most consecutive match goals11Jamie Vardy2015
8Highest scoring midfielder177Frank Lampard1995 to 2015
9Fewest goals conceded in a season15Chelsea2004/2005
10Most consecutive season goals21Ryan Giggs1992 to 2013
11Smallest title-winning margin0 pts/8 goalsMan City2011/2012
12Oldest player43 yrs, 162 daysJohn BurridgeMay 14, 1995
13Fastest goal by a substitute6 secsNicklas BendtnerDec 22, 2007
14Fewest games to score three hat-tricks8Erling Haaland2022/2023
15Lowest attendance3039 minsWimbledon vs EvertonJanuary 26, 1993

Read also

Is Katherine Legge married? Biography and her personal life details

Scholes tips Arsenal for glory

Legit.ng earlier reported that Manchester United legend Paul Scholes believes Man City are the team to beat this season, but there's a surprise team that could challenge them.

Arsenal had another sensational season in the Premier League, but one slip-up handed Pep Guardiola's team the title.

Mikel Arteta's team finished two points behind Man City, and some feel that their defeat at home against Aston Villa in April saw them lose the title.

PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Babajide Orevba avatar

Babajide Orevba (Sports Editor) Babajide Orevba is a CAF-accredited Nigerian journalist, digital publishing expert, researcher, writer and TV analyst. He has covered several major football tournaments including FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, AFCON, CAF Competitions as well as grassroots competitions within Nigeria. Email: babajide.orevba@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Hot: