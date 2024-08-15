15 Premier League Records That Will Probably Never Be Broken As Action Returns
- The Premier League returns with Manchester United welcoming Fulham to Old Trafford in the season opener
- It's another chance for teams to set new records as defending champions Manchester City will be gunning for their fourth success in a row
- Some Premier League records are almost impossible to break, and we look at fifteen of them ahead of the new season
Action returns to the English Premier League on Friday, with Manchester United welcoming Fulham in their opening fixture of the 2024/2025 season.
Defending champions Manchester City will look to extend their record of a fourth consecutive EPL title during this campaign.
Having welcomed new signings, Chelsea will also aim to reclaim the prestigious prize that has eluded them since the 2016/2017 season.
Arsenal hope to go one step further this term, having missed the last two league titles, finishing second on the log respectively.
Here, we look at 15 Premier League titles that will probably never be broken, as per GiveMeSport.
|No.
|Record
|Tally
|Holder
|Period
|1
|Most consecutive unbeaten matches
|49
|Arsenal
|May 7, 2003 to Oct 7, 2004.
|2
|Most defeats in a row
|20
|Sunderland
|2003 to 2005
|3
|Fastest goal
|7.76secs
|Shane Long
|Apr 23, 2019
|4
|Fastest hat-trick
|2mins 56 secs
|Sadio Mane
|May 16, 2015
|5
|Longest run without conceding
|1113mins
|Edwin van der Sar
|Nov 15 2008 to Feb 18, 2009
|6
|Fewest points to win the title
|75
|Man Utd
|1996/1997
|7
|Most consecutive match goals
|11
|Jamie Vardy
|2015
|8
|Highest scoring midfielder
|177
|Frank Lampard
|1995 to 2015
|9
|Fewest goals conceded in a season
|15
|Chelsea
|2004/2005
|10
|Most consecutive season goals
|21
|Ryan Giggs
|1992 to 2013
|11
|Smallest title-winning margin
|0 pts/8 goals
|Man City
|2011/2012
|12
|Oldest player
|43 yrs, 162 days
|John Burridge
|May 14, 1995
|13
|Fastest goal by a substitute
|6 secs
|Nicklas Bendtner
|Dec 22, 2007
|14
|Fewest games to score three hat-tricks
|8
|Erling Haaland
|2022/2023
|15
|Lowest attendance
|3039 mins
|Wimbledon vs Everton
|January 26, 1993
Scholes tips Arsenal for glory
Legit.ng earlier reported that Manchester United legend Paul Scholes believes Man City are the team to beat this season, but there's a surprise team that could challenge them.
Arsenal had another sensational season in the Premier League, but one slip-up handed Pep Guardiola's team the title.
Mikel Arteta's team finished two points behind Man City, and some feel that their defeat at home against Aston Villa in April saw them lose the title.
