15 Premier League Records That Will Probably Never Be Broken As Action Returns

The Premier League returns with Manchester United welcoming Fulham to Old Trafford in the season opener

It's another chance for teams to set new records as defending champions Manchester City will be gunning for their fourth success in a row

Some Premier League records are almost impossible to break, and we look at fifteen of them ahead of the new season

Action returns to the English Premier League on Friday, with Manchester United welcoming Fulham in their opening fixture of the 2024/2025 season.

Defending champions Manchester City will look to extend their record of a fourth consecutive EPL title during this campaign.

Having welcomed new signings, Chelsea will also aim to reclaim the prestigious prize that has eluded them since the 2016/2017 season.

Ryan Giggs has the Premier League record for most goals in consecutive seasons. Photo: Matthew Peters.

Source: Getty Images

Arsenal hope to go one step further this term, having missed the last two league titles, finishing second on the log respectively.

Here, we look at 15 Premier League titles that will probably never be broken, as per GiveMeSport.

No. Record Tally Holder Period 1 Most consecutive unbeaten matches 49 Arsenal May 7, 2003 to Oct 7, 2004. 2 Most defeats in a row 20 Sunderland 2003 to 2005 3 Fastest goal 7.76secs Shane Long Apr 23, 2019 4 Fastest hat-trick 2mins 56 secs Sadio Mane May 16, 2015 5 Longest run without conceding 1113mins Edwin van der Sar Nov 15 2008 to Feb 18, 2009 6 Fewest points to win the title 75 Man Utd 1996/1997 7 Most consecutive match goals 11 Jamie Vardy 2015 8 Highest scoring midfielder 177 Frank Lampard 1995 to 2015 9 Fewest goals conceded in a season 15 Chelsea 2004/2005 10 Most consecutive season goals 21 Ryan Giggs 1992 to 2013 11 Smallest title-winning margin 0 pts/ 8 goals Man City 2011/2012 12 Oldest player 43 yrs, 162 days John Burridge May 14, 1995 13 Fastest goal by a substitute 6 secs Nicklas Bendtner Dec 22, 2007 14 Fewest games to score three hat-tricks 8 Erling Haaland 2022/2023 15 Lowest attendance 3039 mins Wimbledon vs Everton January 26, 1993

