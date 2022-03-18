The path to the Champions League final in Paris on May 28 is now clear following the draw for the last eight and semifinals of the competition.

Also, the Europa and Europa league quarter finals fixtures is now out.

Check out the fixtures below

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE QUARTER-FINAL DRAW

Chelsea vs Real Madrid

Man City vs Atletico Madrid

Villarreal vs Bayern Munich

Benfica vs Liverpool

EUROPA LEAGUE QUARTER-FINAL DRAW

RB Leipzig vs Atalanta

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Barcelona

West Ham vs Lyon

Braga vs Rangers

Semi-final:

Man City/Atletico vs Chelsea/Real Madrid

Benfica/Liverpool vs Villarreal/Bayern Munich

EUROPA CONFERENCE LEAGUE QUARTER-FINAL DRAW

Bodo/Glimt vs Roma

Feyenoord vs Slavia Prague

Marseille vs PAOK

Leicester vs PSV

