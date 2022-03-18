Champions League draw in full as Liverpool, Chelsea, Man City battle top clubs: Find out fixtures
The path to the Champions League final in Paris on May 28 is now clear following the draw for the last eight and semifinals of the competition.
Also, the Europa and Europa league quarter finals fixtures is now out.
Check out the fixtures below
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE QUARTER-FINAL DRAW
Chelsea vs Real Madrid
Man City vs Atletico Madrid
Villarreal vs Bayern Munich
Benfica vs Liverpool
EUROPA LEAGUE QUARTER-FINAL DRAW
RB Leipzig vs Atalanta
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Barcelona
West Ham vs Lyon
Braga vs Rangers
Semi-final:
Man City/Atletico vs Chelsea/Real Madrid
Benfica/Liverpool vs Villarreal/Bayern Munich
EUROPA CONFERENCE LEAGUE QUARTER-FINAL DRAW
Bodo/Glimt vs Roma
Feyenoord vs Slavia Prague
Marseille vs PAOK
Leicester vs PSV
