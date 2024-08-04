Paris 2024: Nigeria’s Kanyinsola Ajayi, Favour Ashe Crash Out Men’s 100m

Kanyinsola Ajayi could not replicate the performance that got him the semifinal spot in the Men's 100m at the Paris Olympics

The Nigerian athlete who won his race in round one ended the semis in sixth position and will not advance to the final

His compatriot, Favour Ashe, also failed to qualify for the Men's 100m final, having also finished his heat in sixth place

Kanyinsola Ajayi and Favour Ashe failed to qualify for the Men's 100m final at the ongoing Paris 2024 Olympic Games after they missed out on the top two spots in their respective semifinal heats.

In Heat 1, Jamaica’s Oblique won the race, Noah Lyles was second with 9.835s and will advance to the final, while Nigeria’s Favour Ashe finished sixth with 10.08s

Kanyinsola Ajayi could not replicate the performance that took him to the semis. He ended Heat 2 in sixth place in a time of 10.13s.

Kanyinsola Akayi has failed to reach the Men's 100m at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Photo: JEWEL SAMAD.

Source: Getty Images

South Africa’s Akani Simbine & Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo took the automatic spots, as confirmed on the Olympics website.

Recall that Ajayi put everyone on notice, running through to win Heat 5 of Men's 100m on Saturday morning.

After crossing the finish line in a time of 10.02s (-0.3), Ajayi defeated the Olympic champion, Italy's Lamont Marcell Jacobs, who finished second in 10.05s.

On the other hand, Ashe ‘favourably’ qualified for the semi-final heat despite missing out on an automatic slot.

Ha ran 10.16 seconds below his personal best record of 9.96s and missed out on the automatic qualification slot but narrowly made it via the non-automatic slot.

Ashe edged China’s Xie Zhenye by one-thousandth of a second to seal the spot.

Nigerian's anticipate Amusan

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tobi Amusan, the world record holder in the Women's 100mH, is set to begin her quest for a medal at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The 26-year-old heads into her third Olympics as one of the favourites after setting a world record of 12.12s in the semifinals of the World Athletics Championships in 2022.

Amusan will appear on Wednesday morning, August 7, during the first round of the Women's 100mH.

Source: Legit.ng