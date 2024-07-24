The Paris 2024 Olympic Games has witnessed its first live episode on the first day of the event

Argentina handball player Pablo Simonet proposed to female hockey star Pilar Campoy

Simonet interrupted the Team Argentina photo at the village to propose to Campoy, who said yes

The Paris 2024 Olympics has gotten off to a flying start on the love angle after the first proposal of the tournament happened in the camp of Team Argentina.

The 2024 summer games began yesterday with multiple events, including football and rugby, ahead of the historic opening ceremony at La Grande Seine on Friday.

As seen in a video shared on X by the Olympics, Argentina handball player Pablo Simonet proposed to his long-term and field hockey star Pilar Campoy, and she said yes.

Simonet interrupted the team photo, stole the moment and popped the question. Campoy said yes, and the two embraced in front of their teammates, who applauded both.

Pablo Simonet engages Pilar Campoy

According to TyC Sports, the two have been in a relationship since 2015 and are featuring for their country in the second Olympics, having participated at the Rio 2016 Olympics.

The proposal is likely a good farewell for the female star, who returned to the hockey team for one last adventure at the Olympics. The prospect of tying the knot soon could be her farewell.

Pablito, as he is fondly referred to, shared the video on his Instagram page, claiming her happiness is complete after the woman of her life said yes to him.

"The woman of my life gave me the yes in the dream place where everything come from and where we fought so much to be. Happiness is total, thank you so much friends and few accomplices for making this special and being able to keep this forever. Paris is always a good idea,” he wrote.

