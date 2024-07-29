The medal winners at the 2024 Paris Olympics will be given a special gift alongside the medals they win

The gift comes in a golden box, which is given at the same time during the medal ceremony at the end of the event

It has been more than 48 hours since the official start of the 2024 Paris Olympics ceremony, and the medal hunt is well and truly on.

Host nation France defied the odds to beat back-to-back champions Fiji to win the men's rugby sevens title on July 27.

France Rugby 7s players celebrate after winning the gold medal at the 2024 Olympics in Paris. Photo by Carl De Souza.

The medal events are expected to come in thick and fast going forward as the Olympians angle to become a part of history at the games.

Paris 2024 Olympics medal table

At the time of writing this piece, Japan was leading the medal table rankings with four gold medals, the same as Australia. The United States have the most number of combined medals having accumulated three gold, six silver and three bronze already.

The medals are given out instantly at the end of the event. However, and rather surprisingly, fans have noticed that in addition to the medals, the podium finishers are handed another award, which comes in a box.

What is in the box given to Paris 2024 medal winners?

The awards have been dished out to every medal winner, including those of team sports, where every winner of the team walked away with the box.

So, what's in the box?

The award continues the Olympics' rich history, where the host nation gives the medal winners something other than the medals given by the International Olympic Committee.

As captured on the Olympics website, this year's award is the official poster of the event. The poster, designed by Ugo Gattoni, comes rolled in a 40-centimetre box. Later, they also receive a gold, silver, or bronze medal-winning mascot made at the Doudou & Compagnie factory.

What awards were given at other Olympics?

As mentioned earlier, this is a respected tradition at the games. In Tokyo 2020 and London 2012, the medal winners got a bouquet of flowers, while in Rio 2016, they got a small model of the official logo.

Who was the masked torchbearer at Paris Olympics?

