APC Presidential Campaign Council DG Senator Abdulaziz Yari visited Kebbi State on Monday to rally support ahead of the 2027 elections

Yari argued that insecurity predated Tinubu's presidency, pointing to former President Buhari's record as evidence

Governor Nasir Idris welcomed the delegation and said federal projects in Kebbi had strengthened the state's backing for Tinubu

Senator Abdulaziz Yari, Director-General of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), has pushed back against criticism of President Bola Tinubu over the country's security situation, arguing that even a retired Army General who occupied the office before him could not solve the problem.

Yari made the remarks on Monday during a visit to Birnin Kebbi, where he met Governor Nasir Idris, traditional rulers, and APC leaders in the state. He said former President Muhammadu Buhari made genuine efforts to tackle insecurity during his tenure but fell short, and that this context should inform how Nigerians judge the current administration.

Abdulaziz Yari defends President Bola Tinubu on insecurity Photo Credit: @MBuhari, @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

"Former President Muhammadu Buhari, a retired Army General, had also made efforts to tackle insecurity during his administration, although the challenge was not completely eliminated," Yari said.

According to Daily Trust, he added that addressing the security crisis required more than government action alone, urging Nigerians to reflect on their own responsibilities, including what he described as their relationship with God.

Yari defends economy, cites global pressures

On the economy, Yari said the hardship facing Nigerians was not unique to the country. He pointed to a drop in inflation and a reduction in fertiliser prices as signs that the Tinubu administration's policies were beginning to take hold. He also cited ongoing cash transfers to vulnerable households as part of the Federal Government's efforts to ease the burden on ordinary citizens.

Yari compared Nigeria's situation to that of larger economies, including the United States and Saudi Arabia, saying governments everywhere were grappling with their own national challenges. He called on Nigerians to recognise the administration's efforts and get behind its development agenda.

The PCC chief said the campaign council would work with all individuals and groups committed to Tinubu's re-election in 2027, regardless of their political standing, and expressed confidence that the party would perform strongly in Kebbi based on what he observed during the visit.

Kebbi governor backs Tinubu ahead of 2027

Governor Idris welcomed the delegation warmly, saying the presence of APC leaders and traditional rulers at the palace was a show of solidarity. He said the state had benefited from several federal government projects under Tinubu's watch, and that those developments had deepened Kebbi's support for the President.

Idris said the state would continue to back the APC heading into the 2027 general elections.

Abdulaziz Yari defends President Bola Tinubu's administration Photo Credit: @SenatorAAYari

Source: Twitter

Atiku criticises Tinubu's economic policy

Legit.ng earlier reported that Atiku Abubakar addressed Nigerians on Wednesday, October 14, citing hunger, insecurity, and rising costs as reasons to demand political change in 2027.

The NDC presidential candidate urged registered voters to collect their PVCs, describing the card as their peaceful power to demand change.

Atiku's message took direct aim at President Tinubu, promising to make life affordable and restore security if elected.

Source: Legit.ng