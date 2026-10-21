Former presidential aide and APC chieftain Bashir Ahmad took on a new role in Kano State's 2027 re-election campaign

Ahmad will lead the Directorate of Digital Media and Innovation for Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf's second-term bid

The directorate aims to use digital platforms and technology to mobilise support for the Kano governor

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Bashir Ahmad, a former presidential aide and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has been appointed to lead the Directorate of Digital Media and Innovation for Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf's re-election campaign ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Ahmad described the appointment as a duty call. He said the directorate's core mission would be to use digital media, technology, and innovation to connect the government with the people of Kano State.

The former presidential aide announced the appointment himself via his X handle @BashirAhmaad, on Monday, October 19, 2026.

Ahmad's role in the 2027 campaign

In a personal statement, Ahmad said the directorate would focus on communicating the governor's achievements and building public support for a second term.

"Our mission is to harness the power of digital media, technology, and innovation to engage the people of Kano State and amplify the government's achievements as we work to secure AKY a second term in office," he said.

Ahmad added that the team would work to build what he described as "a dynamic, inclusive and innovative digital engagement platform that connects the government with the people, communicates the progress and mobilises support for the Governor."

He closed his announcement with the words: "It is a duty call, and we are ready to serve. Kano First. Progress Together."

What the directorate plans to do

The directorate is expected to drive online engagement efforts across Kano State, using social media and other digital tools to reach voters in the build-up to the 2027 elections.

Ahmad's background in communications and his experience as a former aide at the presidential level are likely to shape the strategy of the campaign's digital arm.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, also known as AKY, is currently serving his first term as Kano State governor.

Mixed reactions to the appointment

The announcement generated a range of responses online. Supporters praised the move as timely and well-deserved.

@TonyIgumah wrote:

"Congratulations, my brother, the position is well deserved by you. You are very versed, cool and calm, and highly brilliant. Well done, brother."

@hardexy89 added:

"Congratulations, this is a big job and the right time for it. AKY and PBAT will need every young voice in Kano. We are with you 💯"

@G_Q_Esq said:

"Congratulations, Mallam. Receive grace to function optimally."

However, critics were less enthusiastic. @Obienukpo questioned the trajectory of the appointment, writing:

"Your next assignment would be director of digital media for the re-election of a local government chairman in Kano, then councillor. That is how your political career would end. Downward slope."

@salees01 also weighed in:

"From being in the presidential team in 2023 to now demoted to governorship media campaign team?? Na this hausa de call 'cigaban mai hakan rijiya'."

@jayjay_sixtus wrote:

"See as you disgrace yourself upandan person wey no fit gather ordinary 100 votes for him LGA na em want to help a governor win election."

@drisu_jibrin offered a sharper critique:

"All what you have been looking for has started coming. Enjoy while the vast majority of the northerners continue to suffer as usual."

@salisu_kab63354 offered a different take:

"Jaafar Jaafar told you since then that you should better leave Tinubu because you are wasting your time staying with them without any courage and values. Better to move where you will be respected."

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of the APC has been in office since May 2023, when he won the Kano State governorship election.

His 2027 re-election campaign is now formally taking shape with the establishment of this digital directorate.

2027 election: Tinubu told who to deploy to grassroots

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Ahmad called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to send cabinet members back to their states for grassroots engagement.

Ahmad said each minister should take personal responsibility for building presidential support in their home state.

The former presidential aide made the call via a tweet on Tuesday, October 13, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng