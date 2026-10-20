Fuel Subsidy: Atiku Replies Tinubu, "You Are the Egypt Nigerians Want to Escape”

Atiku Abubakar fired back at President Tinubu's subsidy remarks, accusing him of celebrating the hardship he imposed on ordinary Nigerians

The ADC presidential candidate challenged Tinubu's security record, invoking late President Yar'Adua as a civilian leader who tackled insecurity more effectively

Atiku also raised concerns about police welfare, saying a retired officer receives only ₦29,000 monthly and called on Tinubu to act on the Police Exit Bill

Abuja, FCT - Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has launched a sharp attack on President Bola Tinubu, rejecting the President's biblical comparison of fuel subsidy removal to Moses refusing to return to Egypt and turning it back on him with a pointed rebuke.

In a statement released on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, by Phrank Shaibu, Director of Strategic Communication of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Presidential Campaign Council, Atiku said Tinubu's analogy exposed how disconnected he is from the daily struggles of Nigerians.

"Bola, you are the Egypt Nigerians are desperate to escape," Atiku said. "You celebrate the day you made fuel more expensive, then lecture families struggling to pay for food and transport about why they must never go back."

Atiku Takes Aim at Tinubu's Subsidy Defence

Atiku accused President Tinubu of recounting the removal of fuel subsidy on his first day in office "like a wicked king recounting the suffering he had inflicted as a triumph." He said the President may reference scripture but governs without listening to the people.

"A mother trying to feed her children cannot pay for food with a metaphor. A worker cannot get to work on a story about the Red Sea. Nigerians are asking how you intend to make life affordable. Answer them," he said.

The former vice-president outlined his own fuel subsidy alternative, proposing targeted, budgeted support for petroleum products refined in Nigeria and sold locally, while excluding imported fuel entirely. He insisted that independent auditors must track every naira spent, and that the benefit must be visible in prices consumers actually pay.

Security and Police Welfare Among Concerns Raised

Atiku also challenged Tinubu's record on security, rejecting the suggestion made by the President's campaign Director-General that insecurity cannot be blamed on Tinubu because it predates his government. He pointed to the late President Umaru Musa Yar'Adua as proof that a civilian leader could contain such threats.

"President Yar'Adua was not a sergeant, yet he stamped it out," Atiku said. "If Tinubu cannot tell Nigerians how he will do that after more than three years in office, he has no business asking for four more years."

He raised specific concerns about the welfare of security personnel, saying a retired Assistant Superintendent of Police told him he receives ₦29,000 a month, while serving officers are depleting their pension savings to cover household expenses.

Atiku called on the President to act on the Police Exit Bill, review salaries for serving officers as was done for the armed forces, and ensure retired officers receive pensions that can sustain them.

"Stop pointing to Egypt as though it lies behind us. For millions of Nigerians, Egypt is the hunger, fear and indignity they are living through under you," he said.

Atiku is the presidential candidate of the ADC for the 2027 general elections, having emerged from the party's primary in May 2026.

Source: Legit.ng