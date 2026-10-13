Renewed Hope Neighbour to Neighbour congratulated Seyi Tinubu as he turned 41 on Tuesday, October 13, 2026

The group's National Coordinator, Ambassador Belusochukwu Enwere, praised Tinubu's role in youth empowerment and community development

The organisation used the occasion to call for greater grassroots participation in building a prosperous Nigeria

Lagos, Nigeria - Renewed Hope Neighbour to Neighbour has congratulated Barrister Seyi Tinubu on turning 41, marking the occasion with a tribute to his work in youth empowerment, philanthropy and community development.

Tinubu, born on October 13, 1985, celebrated the milestone on Tuesday.

Speaking on behalf of the organisation, National Coordinator Ambassador Belusochukwu Enwere said the birthday offered a fitting moment to recognise young Nigerians who are actively contributing to national progress. He also used the occasion to encourage other young people to adopt a spirit of service and responsible leadership.

Seyi Tinubu, who turned 41 on October 13, 2026, receives birthday wishes from Renewed Hope Neighbour to Neighbour. Photo credit: @STinubu

Source: Twitter

"Barrister Seyi Tinubu's 41st birthday is an important moment to celebrate the contributions of young Nigerians who are committed to community development, youth empowerment and the progress of our country. We wish him continued good health, wisdom and greater accomplishments in the years ahead," Enwere said.

Seyi Tinubu at 41: Renewed Hope Group's Broader Message

Beyond the birthday tribute, the organisation outlined its broader vision for grassroots development across Nigeria. Enwere said meaningful progress depended on sustained collaboration among citizens, community groups and government institutions at the local level.

"Building a prosperous Nigeria requires collective responsibility and active participation at the grassroots. Through our Renewed Hope Neighbour to Neighbour initiative, we remain committed to mobilising communities, strengthening national unity and ensuring that the ideals of development and progress resonate with Nigerians in their neighbourhoods," he added.

The group said youth engagement, humanitarian interventions and community-based programmes remained central to its agenda. It reaffirmed its commitment to promoting the Renewed Hope Agenda through neighbourhood-level mobilisation and civic participation, arguing that cohesion at the grassroots level was essential to achieving lasting national development.

Renewed Hope Neighbour to Neighbour expressed hope that Tinubu's future work would continue to make a meaningful impact on Nigerian society.

Seyi Tinubu Honoured as Christian Youth Peace Ambassador

In another report, the Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN) recently conferred the title of Christian Youth Peace Ambassador on Barr Seyi Tinubu, recognising his contributions to peace, youth development and national unity.

The award was presented during the National Christian Youth Security Summit and Thanksgiving, where YOWICAN's leadership publicly commended Tinubu's efforts in promoting peaceful coexistence among young Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng