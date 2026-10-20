Two claimants petitioned the EFCC against Jordan Wike over an alleged failed land deal in Abuja worth $2.1 million

Jordan allegedly promised to secure 30 hectares each in Katampe and Guzape, collecting $2m for his father and $100,000 for himself

Jordan denied the allegations in court, saying he was out of Nigeria on the date the claimants said they handed over the cash

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Jordan Wike, son of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has been petitioned to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over an alleged botched land transaction worth $2.1 million in Abuja.

The petition was filed alongside a civil suit, marked CV/008/2026, which the claimants — Safwan Garba GY and GY Global Oil and Gas Nigeria Limited — have brought before Justice Silvanus Oriji of the FCT High Court.

Jordan Wike denies claim over alleged $2.1m Abuja land deal. Photo credit: @NigeriaStories/@OfficialEFCC

Source: Facebook

The court adjourned the case to December 1 for the continuation of the hearing.

How the alleged transaction unfolded

Counsel to the claimants, Ibrahim Waru, said the EFCC had acknowledged receipt of the petition but was yet to act on it.

As reported by Daily Trust, Waru told journalists this at the court on Monday, October 19, 2026.

He said the criminal petition was filed separately so the anti-graft agency could investigate elements of the dispute that go beyond the civil claim.

According to the petition, the claimants first met Jordan in London, where a relationship developed between them.

After both parties returned to Nigeria, Jordan allegedly told them he could facilitate the acquisition of FCT land, claiming he regularly did so with his father's knowledge and blessing. To convince the claimants, he reportedly called Nyesom Wike by phone in their presence.

Jordan then allegedly promised to deliver 30 hectares in Katampe and another 30 hectares in Guzape within one month. He allegedly demanded $2 million to be passed to his father to process the allocation, plus a separate $100,000 as his own facilitation fee.

The petition says both sums were paid in cash at a house in Gwarinpa, Abuja, in the presence of two witnesses, Adamu Sani and Aliyu Sarki.

A man identified as Onor Sandy, described as Jordan's friend and associate, was also present.

After collecting the funds and signing an acknowledgement of payment, Jordan allegedly failed to deliver the land allocations, stopped responding to calls, and became unreachable.

The UK phone number he provided is no longer in service, and attempts to contact him through people close to the minister also came to nothing.

Waru said the evidence available to the claimants includes correspondence, WhatsApp exchanges, and the signed payment acknowledgement.

Jordan denies the claims

Jordan has rejected the allegations. He told the court he was not in Nigeria on the date the claimants alleged the cash handover took place, and he presented his American passport to support that claim.

The claimants cited Section 1(1) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act in their EFCC petition, asking the commission to investigate, arrest, and prosecute Jordan if criminal liability is established.

In a separate move, the claimants have also written to the Chief Judge of the FCT High Court, asking that Justice Oriji be removed from the case over his alleged ties to the FCT Minister's family.

News Century Television shared video of the interview via its X handle @century_ne69198.

APC explains Wike’s role in Tinubu’s 2027 campaign council

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that APC spokesperson Felix Morka addressed reports of tension between APC governors and FCT Minister Nyesom Wike during a TV interview.

Morka described the reported disagreement as a "false battle", pointing to Wike's inclusion in Tinubu's presidential campaign council.

The APC spokesperson also highlighted the involvement of non-APC governors in Tinubu's re-election campaign as a sign of growing cross-party support.

Source: Legit.ng