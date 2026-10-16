President Tinubu sent six new nominations to the Senate to fill vacancies at INEC created by expiring tenures

The nominees include four national commissioners covering the North West, North Central, South West, and North East zones

Tinubu urged the Senate to confirm the nominees quickly ahead of the January 2027 general elections

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sent six nominations to the Senate to fill vacant positions at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), with tenures set to expire at the commission, creating the urgent need for replacements.

The announcement was made on Friday, October 16, by Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, in a statement issued from the State House.

President Bola Tinubu announces new appointments in INEC Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Among the four national commissioner nominees, Professor Mustapha Aliu has been nominated to represent the North West, replacing Professor Abdullahi Zuru. Bashir Muhammed Umar will take the North Central slot previously held by Professor Muhammad Adamu. For the South West, the President picked Mrs Oluwatoyin Babalola, currently serving as the resident electoral commissioner in Osun State. She is set to replace Professor Cornelius Ajayi, whose tenure expires on October 24, 2026.

In addition, the President reappointed Dr Bala Bila to continue as the national commissioner representing the North East.

Two new resident electoral commissioners named

Tinubu also nominated two new resident electoral commissioners. Retired permanent secretary Dr Samuel Akinjide Akinleye was nominated to represent Ekiti State, while Zahradden Basiru Sanusi from Jigawa State will replace Professor Saidu Ahmed Babura.

All six nominees are expected to appear before the Senate for screening and confirmation, as required under Nigerian electoral law. The President called on the Senate to fast-track the confirmation process, citing the proximity of the 2027 general elections as the reason for urgency.

Legit.ng has previously reported on INEC's preparations ahead of the 2027 electoral cycle, including ongoing debates around the commission's leadership and operational readiness.

See Onanuga's full statement on X here:

Atiku criticises Tinubu's economic policy

Legit.ng earlier reported that Atiku Abubakar addressed Nigerians on Wednesday, October 14, citing hunger, insecurity, and rising costs as reasons to demand political change in 2027.

The NDC presidential candidate urged registered voters to collect their PVCs, describing the card as their peaceful power to demand change.

Atiku's message took direct aim at President Tinubu, promising to make life affordable and restore security if elected.

Source: Legit.ng