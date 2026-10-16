Gunmen abducted Reverend Father John Inalegwu Otache along a road in Ohimini Local Government Area of Benue State on Tuesday, October 13

The Catholic Diocese of Otukpo confirmed the kidnapping in a statement signed by the Diocesan Chancellor on Friday, October 16

Benue State Police Public Relations Officer said the command was investigating the reported abduction

Gunmen have kidnapped a Catholic priest, Reverend Father John Inalegwu Otache, along the Otobi Amejo-Ajegbe road in Ohimini Local Government Area of Benue State.

Otache, who serves as the Parish Priest of St. Margaret's Parish, Ajegbe-Awume, was taken on Tuesday while making his way back from Otukpo.

Suspected gunmen abduct Catholic priest in Benue Photo Credit: @VaticanNews

Source: Twitter

Daily Trust reported that the Catholic Diocese of Otukpo confirmed the abduction in an official statement released on Friday. The statement was signed by the Diocesan Chancellor, Reverend Father Joseph Aboyi Itodo.

Diocese appeals for prayers

According to the statement, the Bishop of the Diocese of Otukpo, Most Rev. Michael Ekwoyi Apochi, described the incident as deeply painful and urged Christians and people of goodwill to pray for Father Otache's safe and speedy return.

Police launch investigation

The Benue State Police Command said it was looking into the matter. DSP Peter Aondongu, the Police Public Relations Officer for the command, confirmed that the reported abduction was under investigation.

No further details about the circumstances of the kidnapping or the identities of the gunmen have been made public at this stage.

Catholic leaders confirm the abduction of a Reverend Father Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Pope Leo criticises Donald Trump

Legit.ng earlier reported that Pope Leo XIV has said that the threat by the US President Donald Trump to take Iran back to the Stone Age by bombing the country is unacceptable.

The US and its ally, Israel, started the war against Iran 40 days ago, when they launched a military operation that assassinated Iran's Supreme Leader.

Trump's threat to bomb civilian infrastructure in Iran, including bridges and power plants, was based on the closing of the Strait of Hormuz.

Source: Legit.ng