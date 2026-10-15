Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo fired back at opposition figures who claimed President Tinubu's address at the APC Presidential Campaign Council inauguration was pre-recorded

Activist Chidi Odinkalu had questioned whether Tinubu attended the Wednesday inauguration in person, pointing to what he described as signs of pre-recording in the video

Presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga also weighed in on the controversy, accusing Odinkalu of letting partisanship cloud his judgement

Aviation and Aerospace Development Minister Festus Keyamo has dismissed claims by opposition figures that President Bola Tinubu's appearance and speech at the inauguration of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council were pre-recorded, describing the allegation as a sign of deteriorating mental health among his critics.

Keyamo made the remarks in a post on X on Thursday, October 15, pointing out that the event was broadcast live by both local and international media. He said he was unsure whether to laugh or cry at the claim, suggesting it reflected deepening desperation among opposition figures.

Festus Keyamo dismisses claim that President Bola Tinubu's speech at the APC PCC inauguration was pre-recorded Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

The controversy began after activist Chidi Odinkalu posted on Wednesday, October 14, alleging that the video of Tinubu's address at the inauguration showed indicators of pre-recording, raising doubts about whether the President was physically present. Keyamo did not name Odinkalu directly in his response.

Presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga also responded to Odinkalu's post, accusing him of allowing political bias to override sound reasoning.

Tinubu inaugurates APC campaign council

Tinubu had inaugurated the APC Presidential Campaign Council on Wednesday at the State House Conference Centre in Abuja, as the ruling party steps up its preparations for the 2027 general election. The President chairs the council. Vice-President Kashim Shettima and APC National Chairman Nentawe Yilwatda serve as vice-chairmen, while former Zamfara State Governor Abdulaziz Yari was named Director-General and Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma will serve as secretary.

The inauguration brought together senior party figures tasked with coordinating Tinubu's re-election campaign.

Tinubu's charge to campaign council members

Addressing the council, Tinubu urged members to go down to their wards and polling units to mobilise voters, warning that all efforts would be worthless unless they translated into actual votes on election day.

The APC has announced that its campaign flag-off rally will be held on October 24 in Kaduna State.

See Keyamo's full statement on X here:

See Odinkalu's statement on X here:

Tinubu 2027: Festus Keyamo tackles Atiku

Legit.ng earlier reported that Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo called out Atiku Abubakar over the liquidation of Nigeria Airways in September 2004 during the administration he served.

Keyamo said billions of naira in pensions and gratuities were left unpaid to thousands of former Nigeria Airways workers after the carrier was shut down.

President Tinubu approved N36bn to settle the outstanding payments owed to ex-Nigeria Airways workers, with beneficiaries already receiving alerts.

Source: Legit.ng