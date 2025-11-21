Partners Assured for Tinubu (PAT) announced plans to launch a nationwide solidarity movement to back President Bola Tinubu’s second term bid

The group said Tinubu’s tough economic decisions had repositioned Nigeria and deserved mass support ahead of the 2027 elections

PAT pledged two million votes from its members across all 36 states and the FCT, citing reforms in education, cash transfers, and vocational training

A pan-Nigerian solidarity group, Partners Assured for Tinubu (PAT), has called on citizens to rally behind President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s second term bid, saying his administration had taken tough but necessary decisions that repositioned the country towards economic recovery.

At a press conference held on November 17 in Abuja, the chairman of PAT, Usman Saleh Hassan, announced that the group would be formally launched on November 20, 2025, at the Merit House, Maitama, Abuja.

The event would be themed “Consolidating the Renewed Hope Agenda: A Strategic Partnership for National Progress.”

Hassan explained that the group’s primary objective was to serve as a pillar of support for Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, mobilise grassroots backing, and create open dialogue between government and citizens.

Tinubu support group promises 2 million votes

Speaking at the briefing, Hassan said:

“This group is a support group for the President, and we intend to launch the group on 20th November, 2025, at the Merit House. This launch signals the beginning of a more coordinated, inclusive, and people-centered support system that will help translate the Renewed Hope Agenda into tangible progress for all.”

He added that PAT had membership across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, with over two million registered members.

“Our members are those who vote with PVCs. So come 2027, the president should start counting his votes from 2 million upward. PAT is giving the President 2 million votes,” Hassan stated.

He stressed that leadership required sacrifice and support, noting that Tinubu’s policy direction showed clear intent to transform the nation.

“When you have a president who is ready to take tough decisions, I think all he deserves is sacrifice and support. When we sacrifice, we’ll definitely see the results,” he said.

PAT highlights Tinubu administration’s achievements

The group also pointed to several achievements of the Tinubu administration. These included: The Nigeria Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), which had supported over 600,000 beneficiaries.

The conditional cash transfer scheme, with more than 71 million Nigerians receiving ₦25,000, ₦50,000, or ₦70,000 monthly. The Technical and Vocational Educational Training (TVET) programme, which had already enrolled over 250,000 graduates.

National secretary calls for unity

The national secretary of PAT, Najeeb Babalikita, said the inauguration of the group would mark a decisive moment in rallying patriotic Nigerians behind a vision that prioritised stability, development, and inclusive progress.

Other members present at the briefing included the director of strategic communication, Charles Akanji; the vice chairman, Dr. Yahaya Abdullahi; and the director of media and communication, Femi Oyelade.

