FCT, Abuja - A mild drama unfolded on Wednesday, March 19, in the Chamber of the House of Representatives as two female lawmakers, Marie Ebikake (PDP, Bayelsa) and Blessing Amadi (PDP, Rivers), engaged in a heated shouting match over President Bola Tinubu’s decision regarding the ongoing political crisis in Rivers State.

Tensions flare over constitutional debate

Chaos in House of Reps as Female Lawmakers Clash in Heated Exchange

Source: Facebook

The disagreement between Ebikake and Amadi erupted before the commencement of plenary, with both lawmakers passionately debating the constitutionality of the President’s declaration on the Rivers State crisis.

Their voices quickly grew louder, drawing the attention of other lawmakers present in the chamber.

House members intervene

As the argument intensified, some members of the House stepped in to prevent the situation from escalating into a physical altercation.

Others, however, appeared to be egging the lawmakers on, with some banging on tables and shouting, “Nothing will happen!”

The scene created an atmosphere of unrest, with groups of lawmakers engaging in hushed discussions about the unfolding drama.

Some members seemed poised for confrontation, while others attempted to mediate and restore order before the official proceedings began.

The Rivers State political crisis has been a flashpoint in recent weeks, with lawmakers and political analysts divided on the best course of action.

Wednesday’s altercation in the House of Representatives underscores the intensity of the debate and raises concerns about how the legislature will navigate the ongoing political turmoil.

Source: Legit.ng