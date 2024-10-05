Akwa Ibom state local government election has commenced with a large voter turnout on Saturday, October 5

This is as the office of AKISIEC in Ibiono Ibom LGA of the state was set on fire by some hoodlums earlier in the day

Godswill Akpabio, the president of the Senate, has also casted his votes and the police has assured of security in the state

Voting has commenced in Akwa Ibom following the setting on fire of the electoral offices. The election was to elect the chairmen and councillors of the thirty-one local government areas in the state.

Voters flocked to polling stations in Uyo, Akwa Ibom's state capital, as early as 8 am. However, accreditation and voting commenced later, at 9 am and 10 am in some units.

Large voter turnout in Akwa Ibom LG election

The voter turnout was impressive, with Etim Ekpo Ward 1 recording a high number of participants. Accreditation and voting began at 10 am in this unit.

The electoral process was peaceful across the visited areas. Senate President Godswill Akpabio cast his ballot at Ukana Ward 1, Essien Udim Local Government Area.

After voting, Akpabio praised the process but expressed concern over candidates scoring 100% of votes. He urged Nigerians to be more cautious to foster progress.

Hoodlums attack Akwa Ibom electoral office

Unfortunately, hoodlums set fire to the Akwa Ibom State Independent Electoral Commission office in Ibiono Ibom Local Government Area.

Electoral materials remained intact despite the incident, and the election continued uninterrupted. Police spokesperson Timfon John assured that security had been reinforced to prevent further disruptions, reiterating the police's efforts to ensure a hitch-free election.

She said:

“Security has been beefed up at all AKISIEC offices and strategic locations across the state to prevent further sabotage”.

