On Saturday, May 27, Legit.ng, Nigeria's leading digital media and news platform and the no.1 Facebook publisher globally, hosted a discussion attended by over 2000 youths and Nigerian governance observers.

Legit.ng hosts twitter space on governance and accountability

The event titled "The New Nigerian Government: Accountability and the Role of the Youth" took place on Legit.ng's Twitter Space and focused on governance and accountability. The main topic of discussion revolved around the new Nigerian government and the crucial role of the youth in holding newly elected leaders accountable.

The panel of esteemed discussants included: Segun Awosanya, also known as Segalink, convener of the popular End SARS movement, and founder of SIAF (Social Intervention Advocacy Foundation); Opeoluwa Dapo-Thomas, International finance analyst; Samuel Akinnuga, Public Affairs Expert and Associate PR Consultant at Quadrant MSL; Nurudeen Lawal, HoD, Current Affairs and Politics, Legit.ng; and Comrade Deji Adeyanju, Convener, Concerned Nigerians.

On governance and accountability, Opeoluwa Dapo-Thomas, an international financial analyst, suggested the involvement of a select group of capable Nigerian youths in the cabinet of the new President and as heads of agencies. Additionally, Samuel Akinnuga, a Public Affairs Analyst and Strategic Communications Expert, highlighted the importance of holding the government accountable in three key areas: Security, Unity of the Nation, and Economic Revival.

Catherine Tomosori, Legit.ng's PR Manager and Moderator, emphasized the importance of discussing governance and the role of youth in shaping the nation's future. She stated, “Dialogues like these are crucial for holding the government accountable and ensuring stability for individuals, businesses, and the nation”.

Sharing their excitement about the dialogue, attendees took to the Legit.ng Twitter page to express their thoughts on the discussion and share their individual opinions on the speakers' contributions. Other prominent Twitter opinion leaders and experts were also present to listen and actively participate in the conversation.

