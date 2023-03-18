Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, the governorship candidate of the Labour Party in Lagos, has been defeated in his polling unit by the incumbent governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

According to The Punch, the Labour Party candidate garnered 18, while Sanwo-Olu scored 29 votes.

Sanwo-Olu beats GRV at LP candidate polling unit Photo Credit: Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Source: Twitter

Coming distance 3rd is Olajide Adeniran, popularly referred to as Jandor, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 2 votes.

Source: Legit.ng