BREAKING: Labour Party Rhodes-Vivour Loses Polling Unit, Winners Emerge
Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, the governorship candidate of the Labour Party in Lagos, has been defeated in his polling unit by the incumbent governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
According to The Punch, the Labour Party candidate garnered 18, while Sanwo-Olu scored 29 votes.
Coming distance 3rd is Olajide Adeniran, popularly referred to as Jandor, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 2 votes.
Source: Legit.ng