Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has ordered security agents to be on red alert over circulating plans to disrupt peace in Adamawa state.

The governor in a state broadcast urged citizens to uphold peace and allow the process to go on until a winner emerges and should not allow a third party to influence them, Legit.ng reported.

Governor Fintiri suspends activities of NGOs

He accused some Non-governmental Organizations of dabbling into politics in the name of providing humanitarian assistance to the people.

Fintiri added that his administration would not fold its arms and watch such NGOs mislead the people and inject divisive tendencies into their psyche.

Speaking further, he added that given the foregoing and in furtherance of the desire to reorder the electoral behaviour of the people and to remove the influence of the NGOs who have reduced the statutory mandate to that of vote buying, Government has decided to suspend the activities of local and international Non-Governmental organizations throughout the State until 15th of March, 2023, when the elections are done.

Fintiri tasks the good people of Adamawa state

The governor also commended residents for their orderly conduct at the just concluded Presidential and National Assembly polls.

Fintiri appreciated the security agencies in maintaining peace and order during the election, warning troublemakers and miscreants not to attempt to disrupt or cause the breakdown of law and order.

