BREAKING: Obi Ends PDP, Okowa’s Reign in Delta, Polls Massive Vote To Defeat Atiku
Peter Obi, Presidential Candidate of Labour Party, has defeated his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rival Atiku Abubakar, in Saturday’s election in Delta State.
According to results announced by the returning officer for the election, Prof. Owunari Abraham Georgewill, at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Asaba, Obi polled a total of 341,866 votes ahead of Atiku, who secured 161,600 votes, leaving a margin of 180,266 votes.
Incumbent Governor Ifeanyi Okowa is the running mate of Atiku in the election.
Below are the results as reported by Daily Trust.
ADC -160
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
ADP -788
APC -90,183
APGA -3,746
APM -1,028
APP -493
BP -1,016
LP -341,866
NNPP -3,122
MRM -988
PDP -161,600
PRP -334
SDP -3,071
YPP -605
ZLP -3,324
Total Valued Votes -615,342
Rejected Votes -39,309
Total Votes Cast -654,650
Source: Legit.ng