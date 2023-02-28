Peter Obi, Presidential Candidate of Labour Party, has defeated his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rival Atiku Abubakar, in Saturday’s election in Delta State.

According to results announced by the returning officer for the election, Prof. Owunari Abraham Georgewill, at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Asaba, Obi polled a total of 341,866 votes ahead of Atiku, who secured 161,600 votes, leaving a margin of 180,266 votes.

Peter Obi defied the odds and won Delta state with a staggering 180,266 votes. Photo: Peter Obi

Incumbent Governor Ifeanyi Okowa is the running mate of Atiku in the election.

ADC -160

ADP -788

APC -90,183

APGA -3,746

APM -1,028

APP -493

BP -1,016

LP -341,866

NNPP -3,122

MRM -988

PDP -161,600

PRP -334

SDP -3,071

YPP -605

ZLP -3,324

Total Valued Votes -615,342

Rejected Votes -39,309

Total Votes Cast -654,650

