The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections, Peter Obi has cleared the entire 17 local government areas of Enugu State.

The results as declared by the collation officers of the Independent National Electoral Commission in various Local Government Areas shows that other political parties, especially the Peoples Democratic Party and All Progressives Congress could not score five per cent.

The breakdown of the results are as follows:

ANINRI LGA

APC 64

LP – 11339

PDP -395

AWGU

APC 221

PDP 445

Source: Legit.ng