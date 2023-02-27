Breaking: Tinubu, Atiku suffer serious defeat as Peter Obi sweeps 17 LGs in Enugu
The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections, Peter Obi has cleared the entire 17 local government areas of Enugu State.
The results as declared by the collation officers of the Independent National Electoral Commission in various Local Government Areas shows that other political parties, especially the Peoples Democratic Party and All Progressives Congress could not score five per cent.
The breakdown of the results are as follows:
ANINRI LGA
APC 64
LP – 11339
PDP -395
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
AWGU
APC 221
PDP 445
Source: Legit.ng