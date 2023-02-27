Abdulaziz Yari, the former governor of Zamfara state, has retained his senatorial seat for the Zamfara west senatorial district with wide margin.

The former governor, who is the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the senatorial district in the district with 88,514 votes.

AbdulAziz Yari secures senatorial seat in Zamfara north Photo Credit: Abdulaziz Yari

Source: Facebook

He was elected governor of Zamfara state between 2015 and 2019 uder the All Nigeria Peoples Party's (ANPP) platform.

Source: Legit.ng